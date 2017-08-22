RSS

Milwaukee Pridefest

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose mother just moved in and is bending the rules for her grandkids. Exciting upcoming events include: Refashion for Life at Callen, Aug. 23; Margarita Festival at Catalano Square, Aug. 25; and a Tr... more

Aug 22, 2017 2:35 PM Dear Ruthie

pridefest_2014_(courtesyofpridefest).jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson reflects on the 30-year history of Milwaukee PrideFest and Pride Parade. more

Jun 6, 2017 1:02 PM My LGBTQ POV

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie expounds upon events in and around Milwaukee of interest to the LGBT community, in particular, the annual PrideFest, which takes place on the Summerfest grounds June 9-11. more

Jun 6, 2017 12:59 AM Dear Ruthie

randy-rainbow.jpg.jpe

The Trump administration has inspired comedy and creative resistance, including the work of Randy Rainbow. more

May 23, 2017 3:13 PM My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments

mylgbtpov39.jpg.jpe

As part of a nationwide show of support for the current regime, Gays for Trump planned to rally in D.C. last Saturday. Appropriately enough, LGBTs were to congregate around our national paragon of obe,My LGBT POV more

Mar 7, 2017 3:29 PM My LGBTQ POV

1327054222lgbt flag.jpg.jpe

LGBT History Month draws to a close Paul Masterson discusses Milwaukee’s history of LGBT pride with special attention paid to the history of our PrideFest. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:00 PM My LGBTQ POV

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson explores the fight for LGBT equality and recognition in the U.S. military, including the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, and the formation of an LGBT Color Guard in Milwaukee. more

May 24, 2016 3:46 PM My LGBTQ POV

mylgbtpov_pridefest.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses the unique aspects of Milwaukee’s PrideFest as well as this year’s offerings. more

Jun 2, 2015 9:56 PM Hear Me Out

dearruthie_pridefest.jpg.jpe

Ruthie discusses the significance of PrideFest and plugs other exciting events including the Big Gay 5K at Veterans park on June 4, the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Wars at The Backyard on June 4 and Bay View Gallery Night on June 5. more

Jun 2, 2015 9:50 PM Hear Me Out

sandra-bernhard-at-the-su-001.jpg.jpe

It may be June, but I feel like a little girl on Christmas morning! I’m just as excited as I was all those years ago, racing downstairs in my footie pajamas to see if Santa more

Jun 4, 2014 8:21 PM Hear Me Out

SOCIAL UPDATES