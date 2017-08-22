Milwaukee Pridefest
The Grandma Guise
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose mother just moved in and is bending the rules for her grandkids. Exciting upcoming events include: Refashion for Life at Callen, Aug. 23; Margarita Festival at Catalano Square, Aug. 25; and a Tr... more
Aug 22, 2017 2:35 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
PrideFest's 30th Anniversary
Paul Masterson reflects on the 30-year history of Milwaukee PrideFest and Pride Parade. more
Jun 6, 2017 1:02 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Glad to be Gay
Dear Ruthie expounds upon events in and around Milwaukee of interest to the LGBT community, in particular, the annual PrideFest, which takes place on the Summerfest grounds June 9-11. more
Jun 6, 2017 12:59 AM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Randy Rainbow at PrideFest
The Trump administration has inspired comedy and creative resistance, including the work of Randy Rainbow. more
May 23, 2017 3:13 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments
The LGBT March on Washington
As part of a nationwide show of support for the current regime, Gays for Trump planned to rally in D.C. last Saturday. Appropriately enough, LGBTs were to congregate around our national paragon of obe,My LGBT POV more
Mar 7, 2017 3:29 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Knowing Our History
LGBT History Month draws to a close Paul Masterson discusses Milwaukee’s history of LGBT pride with special attention paid to the history of our PrideFest. more
Oct 25, 2016 4:00 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Gold Star Gays
Paul Masterson explores the fight for LGBT equality and recognition in the U.S. military, including the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, and the formation of an LGBT Color Guard in Milwaukee. more
May 24, 2016 3:46 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
More on PrideFest
Paul Masterson discusses the unique aspects of Milwaukee’s PrideFest as well as this year’s offerings. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:56 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Color Me Rainbow Bright
Ruthie discusses the significance of PrideFest and plugs other exciting events including the Big Gay 5K at Veterans park on June 4, the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Wars at The Backyard on June 4 and Bay View Gallery Night on June 5. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:50 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
This Broad’s Bursting with Pride
It may be June, but I feel like a little girl on Christmas morning! I’m just as excited as I was all those years ago, racing downstairs in my footie pajamas to see if Santa more
Jun 4, 2014 8:21 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out