Milwaukee Public Library&Rsquo;S

My kingdom for a horse. (Or maybe just a decent IPA.) Boozy Bard Productions returns to the stage early next month as it presents Shakespeare’s tale of the ambitious Richard III. The drama features a group of people performing who have not rehears.. more

Apr 29, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Apr 24, 2015 5:30 PM Around MKE

In a 21st-century world dominated by high-tech convenience, a love letter today, if such a curiosity still exists, most likely would be delivered as a cursory Facebook message or soon-to-be deleted e-mail; however, in a time gone by, writte... more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books

When it began, Early Music Now concentrated on presenting concerts in Milwaukee by leading performers of the pre-Baroque music of Western Europe—a field of forgotten music that won many new adherents after the 1960s. In more recent years, t... more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

