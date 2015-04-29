Milwaukee Public Library&Rsquo;S
It’s Only $5 If You’re Wearing a Crown
My kingdom for a horse. (Or maybe just a decent IPA.) Boozy Bard Productions returns to the stage early next month as it presents Shakespeare’s tale of the ambitious Richard III. The drama features a group of people performing who have not rehears.. more
Apr 29, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Greater Milwaukee Steps Outdoors
Apr 24, 2015 5:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Love Blossoms in ‘Dear Bob, Dear Betty’
In a 21st-century world dominated by high-tech convenience, a love letter today, if such a curiosity still exists, most likely would be delivered as a cursory Facebook message or soon-to-be deleted e-mail; however, in a time gone by, writte... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Sounds of India at Early Music Now
When it began, Early Music Now concentrated on presenting concerts in Milwaukee by leading performers of the pre-Baroque music of Western Europe—a field of forgotten music that won many new adherents after the 1960s. In more recent years, t... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Classical Music