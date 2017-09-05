RSS

Milwaukee Public Schools

mhsota.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee High School of the Arts has cultivated programs to educate “the whole child" by merging arts with academia. The Shepherd Express interviews MHSA principal Barry Applewhite. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:21 PM A&E Feature

pulaskihighschool.jpg.jpe

,News Features more

Aug 29, 2017 4:16 PM News Features

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’ve received a couple, three gung-ho thumbs-ups for the bigger type and the briefer length of last week’s essay,Art for Art's Sake more

Aug 29, 2017 3:27 PM Art for Art's Sake

vitalsigns.jpg.jpe

STEM Forward is an independent Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging children and teens in STEM programming. more

Jul 11, 2017 4:28 PM News Features 5 Comments

mpscover6_8.jpg.jpe

Profiles of four students from Lynde & Harry Bradley Technology and Trade School reveal that the tremendous funding disparity between urban and suburban school districts in Wisconsin is unacceptable. more

Jun 6, 2017 5:14 PM News Features 2 Comments

public-schools.jpg.jpe

Scott Walker’s 2017-19 budget proposal includes a $6.5 million spending increase for school mental health services. The money would go towards employing more school social workers, supporting collaborations with community health providers a... more

Apr 25, 2017 4:32 PM News Features 3 Comments

newsmps.jpg.jpe

Proving its doubters wrong, the Milwaukee Public Schools’ latest report card makes it ineligible for a takeover under a Republican-backed law that would have allowed Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to privatize at least one low-perfo... more

Oct 18, 2016 4:01 PM Expresso 15 Comments

newsmps.jpg.jpe

There’s a reason why Alberta Darling and Dale Kooyenga didn’t set up an OSPP in their home districts: Their constituents would never allow it. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:01 PM News Features 7 Comments

takingliberties_otherpeoplesschool.jpg.jpe

The good news is that the latest attempt by white, suburban Republicans to wrest control of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) from the racially diverse school board that was democratical,Taking Liberties more

Jun 28, 2016 3:08 PM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

newsmps.jpg.jpe

“We see this as an opportunity to bring some resources into the 35th Street site,” said MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver about the district’s alternative early education proposal for the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:29 PM News Features 5 Comments

chrisabele.jpg.jpe

“You live in a high rise and you are out in Mequon,” Michelle Mackey said to Chris Abele and Demond Means at a MICAH-sponsored forum on the MPS takeover plan. “I am down here in the trenches for 22 years. Why are you attacking the childr... more

Jun 14, 2016 4:52 PM News Features 3 Comments

news1_school.jpg.jpe

Isn’t it time that we re-think how we fund our schools? more

May 31, 2016 4:29 PM News 7 Comments

empty-school-building.jpg.jpe

For the first time in its history, City of Milwaukee leaders must consider the financial impact of new charter schools on the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) when deciding whether to issue a charter to a new school. more

Apr 19, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 3 Comments

chris abele at podium-thumb-618xauto-4712.jpg.jpe

Apparently the real Chris Abele will come out after the spring election—if he’s re-elected Milwaukee County executive, that is. In a recent appearance caught on video, state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) says that Abele will work on ... more

Jan 26, 2016 5:01 PM News 8 Comments

newsmps.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has until mid-November to appoint a commissioner for the Opportunity Schools Partnership Program (OSPP) and begin taking over public schools to privatize them, but new data released by state Superinte... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:10 PM News Features 6 Comments

newsmps.jpg.jpe

There’s little that can be done at the local level to undo state legislation. But critics of the Republican-crafted state law authorizing Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to take over and privatize Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) in hi... more

Sep 22, 2015 11:50 PM News Features 3 Comments

newsmps.jpg.jpe

The new Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program (OSPP), which hands over public schools to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele for privatization, may be an anomaly in Wisconsin, but it’s part of a growing trend of so-called turnaroun... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:18 PM News Features 7 Comments

public-schools.jpg.jpe

The amendment creating the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program will begin to privatize Milwaukee’s public schools under the guise of helping poor children, despite the fact that there is virtually no solid research that shows that t... more

Aug 18, 2015 11:14 PM Expresso 26 Comments

thinkstockphotos-480915566.jpg.jpe

Adele Fatemi-Topping is a lifelong activist, a Greek American whose family (she’s the daughter of activist Nick Topping) placed social justice foremost. A paraprofessional in Milwaukee Public Sch,Off the Cuff more

Jul 24, 2015 9:45 AM Off the Cuff

news_voucherandcharterschools.jpg.jpe

With little warning and short, sharp debate, the 12 Republican members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) easily prevailed over their four Democratic colleagues in passing sweeping changes to K-12 public education, includin... more

May 26, 2015 8:49 PM Expresso 26 Comments

