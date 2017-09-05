Milwaukee Public Schools
Educating the Whole Child at Milwaukee High School of the Arts
Milwaukee High School of the Arts has cultivated programs to educate “the whole child" by merging arts with academia. The Shepherd Express interviews MHSA principal Barry Applewhite. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:21 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Pulaski High School Offers a Haven for Students and Faculty
,News Features more
Aug 29, 2017 4:16 PM Daniel Shaw News Features
On Many Sides
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’ve received a couple, three gung-ho thumbs-ups for the bigger type and the briefer length of last week’s essay,Art for Art's Sake more
Aug 29, 2017 3:27 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Meeting Wisconsin's Workforce Needs
STEM Forward is an independent Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging children and teens in STEM programming. more
Jul 11, 2017 4:28 PM Emily Patti News Features 5 Comments
What Do MPS Students Want?
Profiles of four students from Lynde & Harry Bradley Technology and Trade School reveal that the tremendous funding disparity between urban and suburban school districts in Wisconsin is unacceptable. more
Jun 6, 2017 5:14 PM Nyesha Stone News Features 2 Comments
The Cost of Mental Health in Wisconsin Schools
Scott Walker’s 2017-19 budget proposal includes a $6.5 million spending increase for school mental health services. The money would go towards employing more school social workers, supporting collaborations with community health providers a... more
Apr 25, 2017 4:32 PM Elizabeth Elving News Features 3 Comments
A Big Victory for MPS and Public School Advocates
Proving its doubters wrong, the Milwaukee Public Schools’ latest report card makes it ineligible for a takeover under a Republican-backed law that would have allowed Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to privatize at least one low-perfo... more
Oct 18, 2016 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 15 Comments
Don’t Blame MPS for OSPP Failure
There’s a reason why Alberta Darling and Dale Kooyenga didn’t set up an OSPP in their home districts: Their constituents would never allow it. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
The Poisonous History of School Reform
The good news is that the latest attempt by white, suburban Republicans to wrest control of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) from the racially diverse school board that was democratical,Taking Liberties more
Jun 28, 2016 3:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 13 Comments
MPS Takeover Plan Faces Thursday Deadline
“We see this as an opportunity to bring some resources into the 35th Street site,” said MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver about the district’s alternative early education proposal for the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:29 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Sparks Fly at Abele-Means Hearing on MPS Takeover Plan
“You live in a high rise and you are out in Mequon,” Michelle Mackey said to Chris Abele and Demond Means at a MICAH-sponsored forum on the MPS takeover plan. “I am down here in the trenches for 22 years. Why are you attacking the childr... more
Jun 14, 2016 4:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Are We Throwing Money at MPS?
Isn’t it time that we re-think how we fund our schools? more
May 31, 2016 4:29 PM Lisa Kaiser News 7 Comments
City Must Consider Financial Impact of Charter Schools on MPS
For the first time in its history, City of Milwaukee leaders must consider the financial impact of new charter schools on the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) when deciding whether to issue a charter to a new school. more
Apr 19, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Republican State Senator Alberta Darling Exposes Her Ally Chris Abele
Apparently the real Chris Abele will come out after the spring election—if he’s re-elected Milwaukee County executive, that is. In a recent appearance caught on video, state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) says that Abele will work on ... more
Jan 26, 2016 5:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 8 Comments
Is Abele’s MPS Takeover Ready for Prime Time?
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has until mid-November to appoint a commissioner for the Opportunity Schools Partnership Program (OSPP) and begin taking over public schools to privatize them, but new data released by state Superinte... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:10 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Public Opposition Mounts to Abele’s MPS Takeover Plan
There’s little that can be done at the local level to undo state legislation. But critics of the Republican-crafted state law authorizing Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to take over and privatize Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) in hi... more
Sep 22, 2015 11:50 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
New State Law Will Lead to the Privatization of Some MPS Schools
The new Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program (OSPP), which hands over public schools to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele for privatization, may be an anomaly in Wisconsin, but it’s part of a growing trend of so-called turnaroun... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
A New Experiment on Our Poor Inner-City Children
The amendment creating the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program will begin to privatize Milwaukee’s public schools under the guise of helping poor children, despite the fact that there is virtually no solid research that shows that t... more
Aug 18, 2015 11:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 26 Comments
Greece Says "No!" to Austerity
Adele Fatemi-Topping is a lifelong activist, a Greek American whose family (she’s the daughter of activist Nick Topping) placed social justice foremost. A paraprofessional in Milwaukee Public Sch,Off the Cuff more
Jul 24, 2015 9:45 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
GOP Votes To Kill Off MPS with Power Grab
With little warning and short, sharp debate, the 12 Republican members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) easily prevailed over their four Democratic colleagues in passing sweeping changes to K-12 public education, includin... more
May 26, 2015 8:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 26 Comments