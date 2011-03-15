RSS

Milwaukee Rep Theater

blogimage14173.jpe

After 17 years under Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy, the Milwaukee Rep has found new leadership in the form of Mark Clements. Well into his first season, the British-born artistic director's commitment to Milwaukee seems firmly set for t... more

Mar 15, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

blogimage2450.jpe

The Milwaukee theater scene’s answer to David Sedaris, John McGivern follows up his A Midsummer Night McGivern ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage320.jpe

Ifall the Christmas-themed productions dominating the theatre scene thistime a year are Vanity ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 26, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES