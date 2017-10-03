Milwaukee Repertory Theatre
Faith and Gender Politics in The Rep’s ‘The Who and the What’
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues its four-year cycle of plays by celebrated Brookfield native Ayad Akhtar with The Who and the What, a piece loosely based on William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:12 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Al McGuire's Back!
The Milwaukee Rep brings McGuire, starring Anthony Crivello in the title role of Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire, back to the Stackner Cabaret for a limited engagement. more
May 23, 2017 2:24 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
The Rep’s Unnecessary Update of ‘Jane Eyre’
In the final analysis, one must question writer Poley Tealle’s misguided application of Brontë’s classic Jane Eyre, which Tealle tampered with to reinvent it in up-to-date terms. It’s an unnecessary endeavor as the novel stands on its own. more
May 2, 2017 1:44 PM Steve Spice Theater 1 Comments
No Easy Answers on Race, Religion and Politics in the Rep’s Superb Production, ‘Disgraced’
in Ayad Akhtar's Disgraced at the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, politics and religion—and how they define our identities—become unwelcome courses that upset and inevitably change the lives of the two couples sitting at the table. more
Jan 23, 2017 10:56 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘I Love a Piano’ (and Irving Berlin) at Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret
The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre’s I Love a Piano at the Stackner Cabaret is a two-hour, high-energy, fast-paced gallop through more than 50 hit songs by one of America’s foremost composers, Irving Berlin. It’s a show that testifies to Berli... more
Nov 8, 2016 3:19 PM Anne Siegel Theater
‘The Lion’: Humor, Music and the Will to Live
The three stages at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater are filled with joyful music, from the high-energy retro vibe of Dreamgirls to the mellow country reverb of Back Home Again: On The Road with Jo,Theater more
Oct 5, 2015 10:51 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ at the Milwaukee Rep
Peter and the Starcatcher, which tells the tale of how a nameless young boy becomes the timeless character known as Peter Pan, is being presented in by the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. more
Apr 14, 2015 6:16 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller A&E Feature
Deborah Staples Shines in The Rep’s ‘Amish Project’
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is currently staging Jessica Dickey’s The Amish Project, a striking fictional exploration of a real event that took place Oct. 2, 2006, in Nickel Mines, Penn. more
Feb 16, 2015 1:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘The Amish Project’ featuring Deborah Staples
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater showcases Deborah Staples in its upcoming one-woman show The Amish Project by Jessica Dickey. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:19 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Rep’s World Premiere at Stiemke Studio
No better way to celebrate a new season than with a new play. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is christening 2014-2015 in their intimate Stiemke Studio with the world premiere of after all the terrible things I do more
Sep 24, 2014 3:37 AM Tyler Friedman Theater 1 Comments