Photo Credit: Tony Duvall

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues its four-year cycle of plays by celebrated Brookfield native Ayad Akhtar with The Who and the What, a piece loosely based on William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:12 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Rep brings McGuire, starring Anthony Crivello in the title role of Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire, back to the Stackner Cabaret for a limited engagement. more

May 23, 2017 2:24 PM Performing Arts Weekly

In the final analysis, one must question writer Poley Tealle’s misguided application of Brontë’s classic Jane Eyre, which Tealle tampered with to reinvent it in up-to-date terms. It’s an unnecessary endeavor as the novel stands on its own. more

May 2, 2017 1:44 PM Theater 1 Comments

in Ayad Akhtar's Disgraced at the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, politics and religion—and how they define our identities—become unwelcome courses that upset and inevitably change the lives of the two couples sitting at the table. more

Jan 23, 2017 10:56 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre’s I Love a Piano at the Stackner Cabaret is a two-hour, high-energy, fast-paced gallop through more than 50 hit songs by one of America’s foremost composers, Irving Berlin. It’s a show that testifies to Berli... more

Nov 8, 2016 3:19 PM Theater

The three stages at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater are filled with joyful music, from the high-energy retro vibe of Dreamgirls to the mellow country reverb of Back Home Again: On The Road with Jo,Theater more

Oct 5, 2015 10:51 AM Theater

Photo Credit: Sandy Underwood

Peter and the Starcatcher, which tells the tale of how a nameless young boy becomes the timeless character known as Peter Pan, is being presented in by the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. more

Apr 14, 2015 6:16 PM A&E Feature

Photo by Michael Brosilow.

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is currently staging Jessica Dickey’s The Amish Project, a striking fictional exploration of a real event that took place Oct. 2, 2006, in Nickel Mines, Penn. more

Feb 16, 2015 1:30 PM Theater

Thinkstock

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater showcases Deborah Staples in its upcoming one-woman show The Amish Project by Jessica Dickey. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:19 PM Theater

No better way to celebrate a new season than with a new play. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is christening 2014-2015 in their intimate Stiemke Studio with the world premiere of after all the terrible things I do more

Sep 24, 2014 3:37 AM Theater 1 Comments

