Milwaukee Riverwalk
New Third Ward Park to Utilize Part of Milwaukee’s Railroad History
Plans were recently announced for a new park in the ThirdWard that will incorporate the neighborhood’s old Chicago-Northwestern railroadtrestle. The park will use a city-owned lot on E. Erie Street, linking andstreet and an extended port.. more
Jul 5, 2017 4:41 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE 2 Comments
Community-Driven Urban Design
An appreciation of Larry Witzling’s contributions to urban design in Milwaukee. more
Jun 13, 2017 4:57 PM Matthew J. Prigge News Features
Tours Around Milwaukee
Looking to getbetter acquainted with your city, Milwaukeeans? Here are some tours of general civicinterest and middling admission cost to help you fill your summer hours.If you too wantto marry a lighthouse keeper, you’ll have to look .. more
Jul 5, 2015 5:06 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Cuban Printmaking
Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba more
Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Astros
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Houston Astros tonight with a home game at Miller Park tonight at 6:10 p.m. more
Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Interview: John Ready Jewels Milwaukee's Riverwalk
On June 4 at the Mason Street Bump Out on Milwaukee's Riverwalk, the sculpture "The Round Ring" waited to be dedicated. Gallery Director at UW- LaCrosse and sculptor John Ready created this enormous ring retrofitted with bowling balls, .. more
Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts