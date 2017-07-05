RSS

Milwaukee Riverwalk

trestle.jpg.jpe

Plans were recently announced for a new park in the ThirdWard that will incorporate the neighborhood’s old Chicago-Northwestern railroadtrestle. The park will use a city-owned lot on E. Erie Street, linking andstreet and an extended port.. more

Jul 5, 2017 4:41 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

news2_larrywitzling.jpg.jpe

An appreciation of Larry Witzling’s contributions to urban design in Milwaukee. more

Jun 13, 2017 4:57 PM News Features

aroundmilwaukee_breweriesbruisersandbenefits.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn / Shepherd Express

Looking to getbetter acquainted with your city, Milwaukeeans? Here are some tours of general civicinterest and middling admission cost to help you fill your summer hours.If you too wantto marry a lighthouse keeper, you’ll have to look .. more

Jul 5, 2015 5:06 PM Around MKE

blogimage13715.jpe

Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba more

Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11805.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Houston Astros tonight with a home game at Miller Park tonight at 6:10 p.m. more

Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

On June 4 at the Mason Street Bump Out on Milwaukee's Riverwalk, the sculpture "The Round Ring" waited to be dedicated.  Gallery Director at UW- LaCrosse and sculptor John Ready created this enormous ring retrofitted with bowling balls, .. more

Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES