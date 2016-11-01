RSS

Milwaukee Does Strange Things To

rosenblatt.jpg.jpe

Well-respected and notable Milwaukee poets Susan Firer and Sarah Rosenblatt each have new books recently published, and will make author appearances at Boswell Book Co. Firer appears at 7 p.m., Nov. 3 and Rosenblatt appears at 7 p.m., Nov. ... more

Nov 1, 2016 2:10 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

This week is Earth Week and a variety of events across Milwaukee will feature tributes to the natural world. On Friday, April 25, the Riverside Park Urban Ecology Center (1500 E. Park Place) will play host to a local group, The Earth Poets ... more

Apr 21, 2014 4:24 PM Books

Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES