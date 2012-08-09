RSS

Milwaukee Street

blogimage19525.jpe

Café Zarletti opened in South Milwaukee about 10 years ago, offering panini, Italian sandwiches and a few pastas. In 2004, the simply named Zarletti opened its doors at the corner of Mason and Milwaukee streets. Though Milwaukee Street was... more

Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18914.jpe

Situated on the block of Milwaukee Street between Wisconsin and Mason, part of a thriving scene of bars and restaurants, is Sake Tumi. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a long sushi bar that dominates the dining area. Sake Tumi's origina... more

Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage15841.jpe

Cuban restaurants are not new to Milwaukee—past examples include Lazara's and Hemingway's Old Havana—but currently only one remains. Cubanitas, which opened eight years ago, is still going strong. Part of the Bianchini restaurant group that... more

Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage5323.jpe

On his 2002 debut Personal Journals, Sage Francis introduced himself as one of underground rap's great raw talents, a commanding slam-poet and earnest songwriter who distinguished himself from his closest corollary, Atmosphere's Slug, with an inci.. more

May 12, 2010 7:24 PM On Music

blogimage5323.jpe

 Milwaukee Street is getting another makeover, and once again Omar Shaikh and Tom Wackman are responsible for the change. The duo also owns Kenadee's and Carnevor, and last year opened Umami M,None more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

