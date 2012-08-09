Milwaukee Street
Zarletti Among Milwaukee's Best
Café Zarletti opened in South Milwaukee about 10 years ago, offering panini, Italian sandwiches and a few pastas. In 2004, the simply named Zarletti opened its doors at the corner of Mason and Milwaukee streets. Though Milwaukee Street was... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sake Tumi Stands Out From the Crowd
Situated on the block of Milwaukee Street between Wisconsin and Mason, part of a thriving scene of bars and restaurants, is Sake Tumi. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a long sushi bar that dominates the dining area. Sake Tumi's origina... more
Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Cubanitas: A Unique Experience to Be Savored
Cuban restaurants are not new to Milwaukee—past examples include Lazara's and Hemingway's Old Havana—but currently only one remains. Cubanitas, which opened eight years ago, is still going strong. Part of the Bianchini restaurant group that... more
Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sage Francis Takes His Indie-Rapper Label Literally
On his 2002 debut Personal Journals, Sage Francis introduced himself as one of underground rap's great raw talents, a commanding slam-poet and earnest songwriter who distinguished himself from his closest corollary, Atmosphere's Slug, with an inci.. more
May 12, 2010 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Menu of the Americas
Milwaukee Street is getting another makeover, and once again Omar Shaikh and Tom Wackman are responsible for the change. The duo also owns Kenadee's and Carnevor, and last year opened Umami M,None more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments