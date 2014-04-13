Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra&Rsq
Orson Welles Up in Smoke?
Orson Welles enjoyed his pipe and according to anew graphic novel, he was also fond of Cuban cigars, especially one brand. In The Cigar that Fell in Love with a Pipe bywriters-illustrators David Camus and Nick Abadzis, Welle.. more
Apr 13, 2014 12:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Three Comedies With The Bay Players
One of the longest continuously running t heater traditions in Wisconsin, Whitefish Bay's Bay Players are a tribute to the irrepressible drive and determination of community theatre. This season the players feature three classic mid-century comedi.. more
Sep 4, 2012 3:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Emotional American Music
Concert programming can be mysterious business. On paper last weekend’s Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert appeared to be a hodgepodge mix of American music. In practice it turned out to be an emotional rollercoaster with satisfying, accu... more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Sensational ‘Bluebeard’s Castle’
Any opera is a conducting challenge, but thestrangely beautiful and expressionistic Blueb Bluebeard’sCastle ,Classical Music/Dance more
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments