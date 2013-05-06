RSS

Milwaukee Teach Act

the national.jpg.jpe

As it is wont to do on a Monday, The Pabst Theater Organization announced a pair of high-anticipation indie-rock shows this morning. Forlorn Brooklyn rockers The National will return to the Riverside Theater on Monday, Aug. 5 as part of their tour.. more

May 6, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

In fact, according to our sources in Madison, legislatorswon’t take up the measure Shepherd ,News Features more

Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage4678.jpe

Skylight Theater’s Artistic Director Bill Theisen and comic talent Brian Vaughn star The Producers ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The state Legislature isn’t rushing to enact the Sen. Lena Taylor and Rep. Pedro Colon-authored Milwaukee TEACH Act, which would vastly enhance executive power in Milwaukee. It would turn over the power to run the Milwaukee Public Schools to a sup.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Daily Dose

SOCIAL UPDATES