RSS

Milwaukee Theatre

theater.jpg.jpe

A few weeks ago, it was announced that downtown’s MilwaukeeTheatre would now be known as the Miller High Life Theatre. The new name is theresult of a five-year naming rights deal between MillerCoors and the WisconsinCenter District, owne.. more

Apr 3, 2017 4:13 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments

pattismith.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Returning after a 38 year absence, Patti Smith urged the audience to fight “the power" at her Milwaukee Theatre concert. more

Mar 10, 2017 9:37 AM Concert Reviews

patti_a.jpg.jpe

In her exclusive interview with the Shepherd Express, Patti Smith recalls fighting like hell to make her debut album on her own terms. The Patti Smith Group performs a concert on Thursday, March 9 at the Milwaukee Theatre. more

Feb 28, 2017 3:28 PM Music Feature 2 Comments

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader looking for tips on how to get into the Milwaukee theater scene. more

Feb 14, 2017 3:05 PM Dear Ruthie

One of punk’s pioneering voices and rock’s most respected songwriters, Patti Smith is making her long-overdue return to Milwaukee. Smith will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre on March 9 at 8 p.m., the promoter announced today. It’ll be her first c.. more

Jan 3, 2017 11:01 AM On Music

shapingsound.jpg.jpe

Under the Artistic Direction of Emmy-Award winningchoreographer Travis Wall, and co-created with Nick Lazzarini, Teddy Foranceand Kyle Robinson, “Shaping Sound” is an electrifying mash-up of dance stylesand musical genres brought full.. more

Oct 12, 2016 7:11 PM Around MKE

twim_skylargrey.jpg.jpe

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM This Week in Milwaukee

ruthies.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a reader who wants to solve a bullying problem in the workplace. Upcoming events include: Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run at The Milwaukee Theatre, April 8 & 9; Saturday Softball Beer League spring practices at West Milwaukee ... more

Apr 5, 2016 1:20 PM Hear Me Out

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're blitzing our way through a whole bunch of micro-topics, some fun, others depressing. We kick things off by discussing one of .. more

Jan 28, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

theatrereview_lionking_(byjoan marcus).jpg.jpe

Since the 1994 film release, the story of The Lion King has delighted countless children and adults with its exploration of family, friendship and self-realization. In 1997 Broadway grabbed a piece of more

Nov 18, 2014 10:48 PM Theater

Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein; or The Modern Prometheus has remained popular through the years, with more film and theater variations than can be counted on both hands. Now the Gothic tale makes its way to Milwaukee. Off the Wall will p... more

Nov 4, 2014 7:08 PM Theater

twim_oktoberfest.jpg.jpe

Oktoberfest, Ryan Adams, Jerry Seinfeld and more! more

Oct 8, 2014 12:35 AM This Week in Milwaukee

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Everyone loves to watch a good cooking challenge, though most often we only get to enjoy the action on a TV screen. Well Milwaukeeans, here is your chance to watch an incredible chef take the stage in person. Robert Irvine, host of The Food... more

Oct 1, 2014 1:50 AM Dining Preview

nick cave.jpg.jpe

It can be a bit of a sore subject, but there’s no denying that Milwaukee is often frustratingly absent from the touring itineraries of many big-ticket acts. There are plenty of reasonable explana,Concert Reviews more

Jun 23, 2014 10:28 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

nickcave.jpg.jpe

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ben Harper, Summerfest and more! more

Jun 18, 2014 6:52 PM This Week in Milwaukee

warpaint.jpg.jpe

Ask musicians about the difference between their first and second albums, and they’ll often say the same thing. Debut albums are frequently a long time coming, collecting songs that artists wrote and refined over long stretches. Sophomore a... more

Jun 18, 2014 3:03 AM Music Feature

bastille.jpg.jpe

The Pabst Theater Group has shown an interest in expanding beyond its core trio of venues over the last few years, booking shows at the Marcus Amphitheater, BMO Harris Pavilion, Miller Caves and Humphrey Scottish Rite Center in addition to the Pab.. more

Jun 16, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

nick cave bad seeds 2014 north american tour.jpg.jpe

One of the most towering living figures in art-rock, Nick Cave will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre next year as part of his just-announced summer 2014 North America tour. He’ll play the venue with his longtime band the Bad Seeds on Friday, June .. more

Nov 18, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

twim.jpg.jpe

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have come a long way since the Indigo Girls’ 1987 debut Strange Fire broke into the world of mainstream pop with its hit “Closer to Fine.” The Indigo Girls have remained one of the more

Oct 23, 2013 2:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

dance_rev.jpg.jpe

Sadly, Façade: An Entertainment, a collaborative production of Danceworks Performance Company, Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra and Milwaukee Opera Theatre, was ruined for me by the unworkable acoustics of the more

May 1, 2013 3:59 PM Classical Music

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES