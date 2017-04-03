Milwaukee Theatre
The Slippery Slope of Selling Naming Rights: A Historian’s Perspective
A few weeks ago, it was announced that downtown's MilwaukeeTheatre would now be known as the Miller High Life Theatre. The new name is theresult of a five-year naming rights deal between MillerCoors and the WisconsinCenter District, owne..
Apr 3, 2017 4:13 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
Patti Smith @ Milwaukee Theatre
Returning after a 38 year absence, Patti Smith urged the audience to fight "the power" at her Milwaukee Theatre concert.
Mar 10, 2017 9:37 AM David Luhrssen Concert Reviews
Patti Smith Looks Back on the Album Where It All Came Together
In her exclusive interview with the Shepherd Express, Patti Smith recalls fighting like hell to make her debut album on her own terms. The Patti Smith Group performs a concert on Thursday, March 9 at the Milwaukee Theatre.
Feb 28, 2017 3:28 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature 2 Comments
Going Out a Chorus Girl; Coming Back a Star!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader looking for tips on how to get into the Milwaukee theater scene.
Feb 14, 2017 3:05 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Patti Smith Will Play Milwaukee For the First Time Since 1979
One of punk's pioneering voices and rock's most respected songwriters, Patti Smith is making her long-overdue return to Milwaukee. Smith will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre on March 9 at 8 p.m., the promoter announced today. It'll be her first c..
Jan 3, 2017 11:01 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Travis Wall’s ‘Shaping Sound’ Comes to Milwaukee Theatre
Under the Artistic Direction of Emmy-Award winningchoreographer Travis Wall, and co-created with Nick Lazzarini, Teddy Foranceand Kyle Robinson, "Shaping Sound" is an electrifying mash-up of dance stylesand musical genres brought full..
Oct 12, 2016 7:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 6-12
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert.
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Feeling Safe in the Workplace
Ruthie answers a reader who wants to solve a bullying problem in the workplace. Upcoming events include: Tyler Perry's Madea on the Run at The Milwaukee Theatre, April 8 & 9; Saturday Softball Beer League spring practices at West Milwaukee ...
Apr 5, 2016 1:20 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
This Week on The Disclaimer: Remaking Downtown in the Bucks' Image
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're blitzing our way through a whole bunch of micro-topics, some fun, others depressing. We kick things off by discussing one of ..
Jan 28, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Beloved Disney Classic Comes to Town
Since the 1994 film release, the story of The Lion King has delighted countless children and adults with its exploration of family, friendship and self-realization. In 1997 Broadway grabbed a piece of
Nov 18, 2014 10:48 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Frankenstein in Milwaukee
Mary Shelley's novel Frankenstein; or The Modern Prometheus has remained popular through the years, with more film and theater variations than can be counted on both hands. Now the Gothic tale makes its way to Milwaukee. Off the Wall will p...
Nov 4, 2014 7:08 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 9-15
Oktoberfest, Ryan Adams, Jerry Seinfeld and more!
Oct 8, 2014 12:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Chef Irvine’s Cooking Challenge
Everyone loves to watch a good cooking challenge, though most often we only get to enjoy the action on a TV screen. Well Milwaukeeans, here is your chance to watch an incredible chef take the stage in person. Robert Irvine, host of The Food...
Oct 1, 2014 1:50 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds w/ Warpaint @ Milwaukee Theatre
It can be a bit of a sore subject, but there's no denying that Milwaukee is often frustratingly absent from the touring itineraries of many big-ticket acts. There are plenty of reasonable explana,Concert Reviews
Jun 23, 2014 10:28 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: June 19-25
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ben Harper, Summerfest and more!
Jun 18, 2014 6:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Warpaint’s Four-Piece Vision
Ask musicians about the difference between their first and second albums, and they'll often say the same thing. Debut albums are frequently a long time coming, collecting songs that artists wrote and refined over long stretches. Sophomore a...
Jun 18, 2014 3:03 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Pabst Theater Group Just Booked a Show at the Milwaukee Theatre
The Pabst Theater Group has shown an interest in expanding beyond its core trio of venues over the last few years, booking shows at the Marcus Amphitheater, BMO Harris Pavilion, Miller Caves and Humphrey Scottish Rite Center in addition to the Pab..
Jun 16, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds To Headline the Milwaukee Theatre in June
One of the most towering living figures in art-rock, Nick Cave will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre next year as part of his just-announced summer 2014 North America tour. He'll play the venue with his longtime band the Bad Seeds on Friday, June ..
Nov 18, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 24-30
Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have come a long way since the Indigo Girls' 1987 debut Strange Fire broke into the world of mainstream pop with its hit "Closer to Fine." The Indigo Girls have remained one of the
Oct 23, 2013 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
What’s Behind the Façade?
Sadly, Façade: An Entertainment, a collaborative production of Danceworks Performance Company, Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra and Milwaukee Opera Theatre, was ruined for me by the unworkable acoustics of the
May 1, 2013 3:59 PM John Schneider Classical Music