Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Reaches Thousands of Kids with Music
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, perhaps the most successful orchestra of its kind in the U.S., serves 1,000 elementary through high school students from 215 schools, 60 communities and 14 counties in southeastern Wisconsin and northern ... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:07 PM Rick Walters A&E Feature
UPAF Returns for Another Season of Giving
Despite economic uncertainty, turbulent markets and stagnant wages, the United Performing Arts Fund has defied expectations. UPAF’s 2016 campaign launch begins Tuesday, March 1 with an inaugural reception at the Pfister Hotel’s Grand Ballro... more
Feb 23, 2016 3:45 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
MYSO’s Community Partnership Programs Receive National Award
The Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra’s (MYSO) Community Partnership Programs was recognized by Michelle Obama for the engagement of 1,000 students a year in programming that empowers young people from diverse backgrounds to joyfully pursu... more
Dec 1, 2015 9:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Youth Theater Done Right
First Stage Children’s Theater’s John Maclay weighs in on the key to a successful children’s production. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:37 AM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Frank Almond is Frankly Music
Many classical musicians work for years at their craft in relative obscurity by People magazine standards, building their résumés, earning respect for their musicianship and inching toward stardom in their field. For Frank Almond, concertma... more
Sep 22, 2014 11:57 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Present Music Embraces 'Change'
Music, Milwaukee's premier new music ensemble, begins its 31st season with “Change,” a concert showing the progression of contemporary music and highlighting the next generation of... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music