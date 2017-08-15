RSS

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, perhaps the most successful orchestra of its kind in the U.S., serves 1,000 elementary through high school students from 215 schools, 60 communities and 14 counties in southeastern Wisconsin and northern ... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:07 PM A&E Feature

Despite economic uncertainty, turbulent markets and stagnant wages, the United Performing Arts Fund has defied expectations. UPAF’s 2016 campaign launch begins Tuesday, March 1 with an inaugural reception at the Pfister Hotel’s Grand Ballro... more

Feb 23, 2016 3:45 PM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra’s (MYSO) Community Partnership Programs was recognized by Michelle Obama for the engagement of 1,000 students a year in programming that empowers young people from diverse backgrounds to joyfully pursu... more

Dec 1, 2015 9:23 PM Expresso

First Stage Children’s Theater’s John Maclay weighs in on the key to a successful children’s production. more

Mar 11, 2015 12:37 AM Off the Cuff

Many classical musicians work for years at their craft in relative obscurity by People magazine standards, building their résumés, earning respect for their musicianship and inching toward stardom in their field. For Frank Almond, concertma... more

Sep 22, 2014 11:57 PM A&E Feature

Music, Milwaukee's premier new music ensemble, begins its 31st season with “Change,” a concert showing the progression of contemporary music and highlighting the next generation of... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

