RSS

Mimma\'S Cafã©

mimmas.jpg.jpe

Time for me to convert to vegetarianism—or at least, as mywife's done, the “No mammals!” version. You see, for more than two decades,I've testified: “I could give up all other red meat, but never Mimma's carpaccio .”As of NewYear's D.. more

Oct 3, 2016 2:34 PM Around MKE

blogimage15163.jpe

When Mimma Megna opened her café on Brady Street in 1989, the area was vastly different from today's scene of cute boutiques, wine bars and martini lounges. Far from being a coincidence, Mimma's Café helped to usher in the neighborhood's re... more

Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage13177.jpe

Like his sometimes collaborator Kid Rock, Uncle Kracker began his career as a crass, country-loving rap-rocker but has mellowed considerably over the past decade, deferring to the more traditional tastes of country radio. He’s not more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES