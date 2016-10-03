Mimma\'S Cafã©
A Farewell to Antipasto
Time for me to convert to vegetarianism—or at least, as mywife's done, the “No mammals!” version. You see, for more than two decades,I've testified: “I could give up all other red meat, but never Mimma's carpaccio .”As of NewYear's D.. more
Oct 3, 2016 2:34 PM Paul Mccomas Around MKE
Fine Italian Dining at Mimma's Café
When Mimma Megna opened her café on Brady Street in 1989, the area was vastly different from today's scene of cute boutiques, wine bars and martini lounges. Far from being a coincidence, Mimma's Café helped to usher in the neighborhood's re... more
Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Uncle Kracker w/ Frankie Ballard and Ty Stone
Like his sometimes collaborator Kid Rock, Uncle Kracker began his career as a crass, country-loving rap-rocker but has mellowed considerably over the past decade, deferring to the more traditional tastes of country radio. He’s not more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee