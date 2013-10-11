Minus The Bear
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 10-16
Created as a way to fill airtime on Fox during the off season of “American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance” has been a reliable hit in its own right, albeit nowhere near the cultural sensation that “Idol” was in its prime. Like ... more
Oct 11, 2013 5:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Minus the Bear, a Band Divided
Not everyone was a fan of Minus the Bear's fourth album, Omni, even within the band. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
New Release Wrap-Up: Broken Social Scene, New Pornographers, Hold Steady
A busy Tuesday at the record store this week is capped by strong releases from two of Canada's preeminent indie-rock collectives, Broken Social Scene and The New Pornographers. Broken Social Scene's Forgiveness Rock Record is t.. more
May 3, 2010 7:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Animal Collective Alienates Fans at Lollapalooza
Were the seeds of a potential Animal Collective backlash sewn at the band's ambient Saturday evening Lollapalooza set? I like the band well enough, but I found the half hour I caught fairly insufferable. Other critics concur, even ones unabashed.. more
Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Borg Ward Hypernation Fest
It’s not cheap keeping a local venue up to code, especially during the winter, when heating bills can be nearly crippling. That’s why a quartet of local rock bands—as well at the outsider ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oct. 16-Oct. 22
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments