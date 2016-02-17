Miramar Theater
Damon Millard Records Album in Milwaukee
Former Milwaukee resident and nationally touring comedianDamon Millard will be recording his debut comedy album, “Shame, Pain, and Love”February 26th and 27th at The Underground Collaborative in Milwaukee. The albumis a milestone in Mil.. more
Feb 17, 2016
Dead Man’s Carnival on Friday
Dead Man’s Carnival returns to the Miramar once more for another show mixing traditional circus-style acts with sideshow stunts, aerial gymnastics, fire performances, striptease, human oddities and more. Based out of Milwaukee, the nation.. more
Aug 6, 2015
Conspicuous Consumption
“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The s more
Oct 14, 2010
‘Jeeves Intervenes’ With Style at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2010-2011 season with Jeeves Intervenes, a light, precisely executed comedy based on characters created by P.G. Wodehouse. Chris Klopatek offers up some pleasantly over-the-top physical comedy as Bertie W... more
Aug 18, 2010
Chinese Fingertrap
Tonight Milwaukee loses its soft-funk/jazz quintet Chinese Fingertrap, which formed in 200 Maps for Children ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 15, 2008