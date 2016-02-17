RSS

Miramar Theater

unknown-10.jpg.jpe

Former Milwaukee resident and nationally touring comedianDamon Millard will be recording his debut comedy album, “Shame, Pain, and Love”February 26th and 27th at The Underground Collaborative in Milwaukee. The albumis a milestone in Mil.. more

Feb 17, 2016 3:50 PM Around MKE

Dead Man’s Carnival returns to the Miramar once more for another show mixing traditional circus-style acts with sideshow stunts, aerial gymnastics, fire performances, striptease, human oddities and more. Based out of Milwaukee, the nation.. more

Aug 6, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage12513.jpe

“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The s more

Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11916.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2010-2011 season with Jeeves Intervenes, a light, precisely executed comedy based on characters created by P.G. Wodehouse. Chris Klopatek offers up some pleasantly over-the-top physical comedy as Bertie W... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage3291.jpe

Tonight Milwaukee loses its soft-funk/jazz quintet Chinese Fingertrap, which formed in 200 Maps for Children ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES