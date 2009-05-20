Mirimar Theatre
Blink-182 w/ Fall Out Boy @ The Marcus Amphitheater, August 4
Good news for those who missed Fall Out Boy at their sold-out show at the Rave this month, not to mention those who missed Blink-182 period during the pop-punk band's long hiatus: Blink-182's summer reunion tour will take the band through Milwauke.. more
May 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Wilco (The Album) Shows Mader's (The Restaurant)
H/T to Ryan at the Pabst for this: Wilco just debuted the so-bad-it's-good cover art for their upcoming Wilco (The Album), which was shot during the band's recent stay in Milwaukee and very clearly shows Mader's restaurant in the background—and a .. more
May 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Snapdragon Fest
Milwaukee’s DIY emo/punk record label Snapdragon Records struck gold when they signed rising stars A Farewell Rescue, a Pennsylvania band beginning to make a national name for themselves thanks to the,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Down Lo
Historically, jam bands’ attempts at rap have been, well, awful. Just bloody awful&m The Wedding Singer ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments
Benevento/Russo Duo
With their keyboard-drum setup, the Benevento/Russo Duo initially earned hasty comparisons to Medeski Martin & Wood, even though the duo’s jams are far trippier and often heavier than the more sea,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee