Missoula Children’S Theatre

 The Missoula Children’s Theatre has a reasonably long history of doing kid’s shows on the road. Rather than touring with children for the performances, the group auditions from local talent that comes to audition. Kids get a chance to act with.. more

Feb 28, 2012 6:14 PM Theater

As an opportunity for kids to get onstage, the touring Missoula Children'Â™s Theatre looks like a fun, little program. The company pulls into town, hosts auditions for kids to be a part of the show. Kids are chosen and added to the cast The show.. more

May 31, 2011 1:10 PM Theater

After a start playing saxophone for Lenny Kravitz, then fronting the ’90s acid-jazz ensemble The Greyboy Allstars, Karl Denson hit jam-band gold with his eclectic, accessible ensemble Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe. This is jazz-funk at its mo... more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If you’d never before heard of Juneteenth Day but happened upon Martin Luther King Drive on June 19, you could easily believe that you’d forgotten it was the Fourth of July. The annual commemoration of emancipation is celebrated with partic... more

Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

