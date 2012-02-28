Missoula Children’S Theatre
Touring Show Looking for Local Kids For Whitewater performance
The Missoula Children’s Theatre has a reasonably long history of doing kid’s shows on the road. Rather than touring with children for the performances, the group auditions from local talent that comes to audition. Kids get a chance to act with.. more
Feb 28, 2012 6:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Missoula in Hartford--Kids Onstage
As an opportunity for kids to get onstage, the touring Missoula Children'Â™s Theatre looks like a fun, little program. The company pulls into town, hosts auditions for kids to be a part of the show. Kids are chosen and added to the cast The show.. more
May 31, 2011 1:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
After a start playing saxophone for Lenny Kravitz, then fronting the ’90s acid-jazz ensemble The Greyboy Allstars, Karl Denson hit jam-band gold with his eclectic, accessible ensemble Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe. This is jazz-funk at its mo... more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Juneteenth Day w/ Syleena Johnson
If you’d never before heard of Juneteenth Day but happened upon Martin Luther King Drive on June 19, you could easily believe that you’d forgotten it was the Fourth of July. The annual commemoration of emancipation is celebrated with partic... more
Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee