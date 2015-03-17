RSS
Mke Carries
Fully Immersive Theatre
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s MKE Carries offers a fully immersive theatrical experience, weaving together elements of dance, music, visual art, film, and theater in order to tell the stories of five very different Milwaukeeans. more
MKE Carries in March
Feb 22, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Watching the World Cup in Milwaukee
Having been born and raised in Florence, Italy, it seems abnormal to me not to follow football, or what is commonly called “soccer” in the United States. Football is so saturated in Italian culture that I didn’t realize just how much it more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Alessia Palanti A&E Feature
