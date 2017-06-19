RSS

Mlb Draft

yount.jpg.jpe

This past week, the Brewers made their selections in the2017 MLB Draft. The Crew made some bold choices and some noted that they seemed to have a “boom or bust" attitude in their high-round picks. The ability to draft and develop star playe.. more

Jun 19, 2017 3:07 PM Brew Crew Confidential

varsho.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Panthers baseball team will try to keep uptheir hot play as they enter the final stretch of the regular season with abirth in the Horizon League tournament within reach. The Panthers took 3 of 4this past weekend in a pair o.. more

May 9, 2017 2:04 PM Around MKE

blogimage13690.jpe

Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police , an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and more

Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Rick Nielsen diplomatically refused to take sides when the crowd shouted Packers vs. Bears comments Thursday night at Cheap Trick’s performance at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater. His tactfulness likely stems from the ... more

Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES