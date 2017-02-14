Mlk
Confirmation Bias
As expected, Vice President Mike Pence confirms Betsy DeVos as education secretary with a historic tie-breaking vote. It is a huge blow to anyone who cares about competency, public education or ethics in government. more
Feb 14, 2017 3:55 PM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis 7 Comments
MLK Day Events
Some local events tohonor Martin Luther King Jr. Day: The 30th Annual Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration programming highlights the youth inour community who every year interpret Dr. King’s words through an art, speechand writi.. more
Jan 14, 2014 9:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
What Happened to the Anti-War Movement?
A mere 72 hours after President Obama delivered an encomium honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, he announced his intention to pound yet another country with more
Sep 8, 2013 11:51 PM David Sirota News Features
March on Washington Remembered
Fifty years after the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr.’s soaring “I Have a Dream” speech may be the moment most remembered todayMarch on Washington, Martin Luther King, MLK, I Have a Dream... more
Aug 20, 2013 11:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Hummingbird Records’ Songs of Praise
There was a time when African-American men in matching suits and women in diaphanous dresses singing praises to the Lord in impassioned harmony were major concert draws in urban churches and other venues. The prominence of soul gospel quart... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
Honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s Work
“Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable... Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.”Martin Luther King Jr. more
Jan 18, 2010 4:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Death Cab for Cutie w/ Jack’s Mannequin @ The Eagles Ballroom
Subdued and sentimental, Death Cab for Cutie remains an odd fit for the increasingly brash Narrow Stairs ,Concert Reviews more
Dec 9, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
An actually enjoyable Marquette game...
I have to say I was more than a little wary heading to the Bradley Center Friday night for the Marquette/Pitt game. My level of patience with the Golden Eagles had slowly been running out and I was afraid we'd be subject to yet another disappointi.. more
Feb 18, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mea Culpa Day-After-a-Monday That-Was-A-Holiday
Yesterday, The Cleveland Plain Dealer ran the rare apology for not using a racial epithet. On Martin Luther King Day. Neat. Phillip Morris, whose parents should have known better before naming him, wrote a column about his discomfort hearing a.. more
Jan 23, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
On t,News Features more
Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Acoustic Nights at the Jackalope Lounj
Two local singer-songwriters, Marc Ballini, winner of the 2006 Shepherd Express Best-Of Mi Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 9 Comments