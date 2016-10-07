RSS

Mob Craft

Milwaukee has always been known as Brew City, and thisyear's explosion of new micro breweries only cements our status as one of thebest beer cities in the country. Here's a roundup of breweries that have openedrecently, plus a few .. more

Oct 7, 2016 2:20 PM Around MKE

Lacey Muszynski rounds up the best new microbreweries to visit this fall. more

Oct 7, 2016 11:02 AM Brew City Booze

From MKE style pizza to Chicago-style fast food, there'sbeen a slew of restaurant openings lately. Plus, three more breweries andtaprooms have recently opened for all your beer needs.Brunch has opened atPlankinton and Wells downtown. T.. more

Jul 22, 2016 2:45 PM Brew City Booze

It would be easy for Milwaukee-based hardcore band No Future to play the scenester card and have everything happen for them rather quickly. After all, the five band members—Andy Silverman, Brad Clifford, Kenny Siebert, Eric Alonso and Ryan ... more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

It seemed simple enough. Worried about the world’s oil habit, Finnish director John Webster and his family decided to reduce their carbon footprint by going without oil for a year. They discovered this decision meant a lot more than just more

Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

