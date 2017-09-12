RSS

Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ mobile food festival, closes its summer season on Friday, Sept. 15 in Catalano Square—located between Menomonee, Erie and Young streets in the Historic Third Ward. more

Henry Schwartz, founder and CEO of MobCraft, walks through the final steps of the brewing process as we conclude our virtual brewery tour of MobCraft Beer. After fermentation, the brewers add many of the ingredients that give each beer its unique flavor profile.

There's an old saying in the brewing industry that beer is just liquid bread. In ancient Egypt, the brewery and the bakery were often in the same building. The amount of water added to the crushed grain would determine the end product they ... more

We met up with Adam Thomas, director of barrel operations at MobCraft beer, in MobCraft's Wild & Sour Barrel Room to learn more about the brewery's Wild & Sour Beer Program. more

Earlier this month, we headed to the MobCraft brewery and taproom in Walker's Point (505 S 5th St, Milwaukee, WI) to talk with Josh, their production brewer; Rob, a recent crowdsourced beer winner; and Dan, the taproom manager. more

MobCraft is the world's first completely crowdsourced brewery. That means they've found a way to crowdsource just about every aspect of the beer development process. The idea for MobCraft was originally conceived by Henry Schwartz and Andrew Gierczak in 2012.

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly opinion roundtable, Matt Wild and I discuss the latest chapter of Milwaukee County's ongoing Pokemon Go saga. The county is trying to prevent another influx of augmented reality game players in its parks .. more

Fire on Water (518 N. Water St.) will be hosting a cover-free New Year's Eve Party on December, 31 from 10pm until 4am. Two bands (SLM and Recalcitrant) will be alternating sets all night! Enjoy a free champagne toast at midnight. Plus drin... more

