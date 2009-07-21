Models
Trivia answers
Which Brewers player has won the most Gold Glove Awards?First baseman George Scott, with five, from 1972-1976Namethe mustached master of the mound who, in 1981, became the firstreliever to earn both the AL Most Valuable Player Award and AL Cy Yo.. more
Jul 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
5 Famous Germans
Despite my mach speeds on the race course, I try not to bragabout my fame and fortune. After all, I wasn’t always a star. Thatgot me thinking, who else is out there with celebrity status and Germanheritage? Today, I put my paws to the k.. more
Jun 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Cultural Stronghold
Youreallycan’t miss it. A giant smiley face painted on the eastern facade of amass Located at 1545 Main St., Mukwonago. (262) 363-6770. Open September–May from ,Eat/Drink more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview