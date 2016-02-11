Modjeska Theatre
Historic Mitchell Street Market Place Prepares for Grand Opening
Friday, Feb 12 at 9 am marks the grand opening of theHistoric Mitchell Street Market Place, a blast from the past that will becomepart of Mitchell Street’s future.The grocery store will include a full service meat and delidepartment, a ful.. more
Feb 11, 2016 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Temper Trap w/ Delphic and The Hundred in the Hands
Like so many alternative-rock groups formed around 2005, Australia’s Temper Trap began as post-punk revivalists, but they had broadened their palette considerably by the time they released their 2009 album, Conditions . The record has more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Modjeska Theatre to Host Live Music
Exciting news from the Miramar Theatre camp: William Stace, manager of the Miramar, announced today that he'll begin booking shows at the Modjeska Theatre, on 1134 W. Historic Mitchell St. The first will be a comedic celebration of Polish culture .. more
Aug 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music