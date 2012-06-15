RSS

Moe.

<p> Gordon Parks, who directed <em>Shaft</em> and <em>The Learning Tree</em>, took up many weapons in his life-long struggle against racism. The most powerful items in his armory were never bullets or bombs but his pen and camera. As Elizabeth Sc.. more

Jun 15, 2012 7:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8353.jpe

­Detractors may write off moe. as just one more jam band in a world rife with them, but even the most passionate hippie-hater has to give it up for the sheer size of the group's output and fan base. Formed in the late 1980s in Buffalo, New ... more

Oct 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

xiu.jpg.jpe

Xiu Xiu - "Women as Lovers" Xiu Xiu's demented post-punk/synth-pop overtures should feel like a tired shtick by this point, but the group keeps finding new ways to keep their tortured sound fresh. This time out, Jamie Stewart has peppe.. more

Jan 28, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage647.jpe

After nearly two decades together, moe. still treads closely to the heavily improvised, tr Into Great Silence ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage395.jpe

It's warm outside (comparatively), so you'd better enjoy it while it lasts. Take advantage Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dear EarthTalk:My New Year's resolution is to reduce my "carbon footprint" to helpfig —Carrie ,News Features more

Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES