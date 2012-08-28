Mojito
Discover Terra, Another Mexican Gem
Any Mexican restaurant that opens near the intersection of Sixth Street and National Avenue had better be prepared for some stiff competition. Within two blocks are heavyweights like La... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Ex-Children Onstage With Puppets
It’s always kind of weird going out to see a show at the Greendale Community Theatre . . . sometimes it’s a bit stranger than others. Their latest is one of those stranger trips to the Greendale High School Auditorium.It’s not like I’m unfam.. more
Jan 7, 2012 5:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Kaña Mojito Lounge Takes the Time to Make It Right
Goodthings come to those who wait… even at a bar. At Kana (201 W. MitchellSt.), Milwaukee’s first mojito lounge, a little patience is rewardedwith bartender Juan Solano’s expertly c,Eat/Drink more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview