Monte Carlo
Games of Chance: Big Name and Big Time Gamblers from Milwaukee’s Early Days
Just as with prostitution, murder,and complaints about the weather, games of chance have been a part of Milwaukeeas far back as the city has existed. While reformers cried for local officialsto chase illicit gambling from Milwaukee in the 1890.. more
Feb 9, 2016 3:43 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
Gangsters, Raisin Wine and the Rise of the Third Ward
Milwaukee’s Third Ward was a kind of land lost to the law for the first decades of the 1900s. Around the turn of the century, the neighborhood had become the primary residential area for Italian immigrants (who replaced the largely Irish-American .. more
Mar 2, 2015 8:35 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Laurel and Hardy
The Milwaukee Rep produces the U.S. premiere of Laurel and Hardy , Tom McGrath’s tribute to the comedy team from the Golden Age of cinema. McGrath’s script envisions a meeting between Laurel and Hardy in the afterlife. The two more
Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Present Music Explores The Wherehouse
Present Music has explored more performing venues than any other classical group in town. Last Friday evening two performances took place at a nightclub, The Wherehouse, in the harbor area, at the end of National Avenue. Though unlikely, th... more
Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music