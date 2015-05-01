The Monuments Men
'The Train'
The Nazis were art thieves on a wholesale scale, and even the museums of Paris weren’t spared. Inspired by actual events, the1964 film 'The Train' (rereleased on DVD with bonus features) is far superior to a recent movie on a similar theme,... more
May 1, 2015 1:40 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Monuments Men
The Nazis were responsible for genocide and a brutal war of conquest. They were also among the world’s greatest art thieves, stripping museums and private holdings of the paintings and sculpture desired by Germany’s leaders. And several of ... more
Feb 10, 2014 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Feb. 6
In The Invisible Woman, Ralph Fiennes is the director and star, playing Charles Dickens during his long affair with a much younger actress, Nelly (Felicity Jones). Based on Claire Tomalin’s biographical sleuthing, the dramatization paints t... more
Feb 6, 2014 1:22 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips