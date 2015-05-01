RSS

The Monuments Men

homemovies_thetrain.jpg.jpe

The Nazis were art thieves on a wholesale scale, and even the museums of Paris weren’t spared. Inspired by actual events, the1964 film 'The Train' (rereleased on DVD with bonus features) is far superior to a recent movie on a similar theme,... more

May 1, 2015 1:40 PM Home Movies

film.jpg.jpe

The Nazis were responsible for genocide and a brutal war of conquest. They were also among the world’s greatest art thieves, stripping museums and private holdings of the paintings and sculpture desired by Germany’s leaders. And several of ... more

Feb 10, 2014 2:23 PM Film Reviews

In The Invisible Woman, Ralph Fiennes is the director and star, playing Charles Dickens during his long affair with a much younger actress, Nelly (Felicity Jones). Based on Claire Tomalin’s biographical sleuthing, the dramatization paints t... more

Feb 6, 2014 1:22 PM Film Clips

SOCIAL UPDATES