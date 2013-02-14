RSS

Moon Over The Brewery

Midway through last month, UW-Parkside announced that it would be canceling its upcoming production of COLUMBINUS. The play about the days leading in to the Columbine High School massacre was canceled in light of recent events. After local shoot.. more

Feb 14, 2013 12:00 PM Theater

This weekend, one night after InterACT graces the Plankinton Building, a variety of comedy makes it to the basement of the building as Retro Comedy Night comes to inhabit the stage of the Underground Collaborative. Centered around "ideas from .. more

Feb 8, 2013 12:00 PM Theater

wait.jpg.jpe

This is a lot of local talent on one track. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel, SPEAK Easy and Klassik indulge their inner lovermen on their new ode to long-term commitment, "Wait," assisted by a sweet, soulful loop.. more

Feb 5, 2013 7:30 PM On Music

blogimage9016.jpe

Poets build castles in the air and lunatics live in them; in Moon Over the Brewery, the latest production from the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, single mom Miriam Waslyk obsessively paints the full moon and her teenage daughter Amanda is a gif... more

Nov 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9012.jpe

Poets build castles in the air and lunatics live in them; in Moon Over the Brewery, the latest production from the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, single mom Miriam Waslyk obsessively paints the full moon and her teenage daughter Amanda is a gif... more

Nov 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9002.jpe

Poets build castles in the air and lunatics live in them; in Moon Over the Brewery, the latest production from the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, single mom Miriam Waslyk obsessively paints the full moon and her teenage daughter Amanda is a gif... more

Nov 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8978.jpe

Poets build castles in the air and lunatics live in them; in Moon Over the Brewery, the latest production from the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, single mom Miriam Waslyk obsessively paints the full moon and her teenage daughter Amanda is a gif... more

Nov 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4563.jpe

Trading his fratty trucker hat in for a more classically suave fedora, and borrowing the r Tonight, Not Again ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues a really good season with its latesta production of William Inge’s Moon Over The Brewerya highly accessible contemporary comedy about a woman her daughter and her daughter’s imaginary friend. Direted by Angela .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES