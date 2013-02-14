Moon Over The Brewery
UW-Parkside Theatre Does BOOK OF DAYS
Midway through last month, UW-Parkside announced that it would be canceling its upcoming production of COLUMBINUS. The play about the days leading in to the Columbine High School massacre was canceled in light of recent events. After local shoot.. more
Feb 14, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Retro Comedy Night Returns
This weekend, one night after InterACT graces the Plankinton Building, a variety of comedy makes it to the basement of the building as Retro Comedy Night comes to inhabit the stage of the Underground Collaborative. Centered around "ideas from .. more
Feb 8, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stream Dana Coppafeel, SPEAK Easy and Klassik's New Love Jam, "Wait"
This is a lot of local talent on one track. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel, SPEAK Easy and Klassik indulge their inner lovermen on their new ode to long-term commitment, "Wait," assisted by a sweet, soulful loop.. more
Feb 5, 2013 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Moon Over the Brewery
Poets build castles in the air and lunatics live in them; in Moon Over the Brewery, the latest production from the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, single mom Miriam Waslyk obsessively paints the full moon and her teenage daughter Amanda is a gif... more
Nov 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Moon Over the Brewery
Poets build castles in the air and lunatics live in them; in Moon Over the Brewery, the latest production from the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, single mom Miriam Waslyk obsessively paints the full moon and her teenage daughter Amanda is a gif... more
Nov 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Moon Over the Brewery
Poets build castles in the air and lunatics live in them; in Moon Over the Brewery, the latest production from the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, single mom Miriam Waslyk obsessively paints the full moon and her teenage daughter Amanda is a gif... more
Nov 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Moon Over the Brewery
Poets build castles in the air and lunatics live in them; in Moon Over the Brewery, the latest production from the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, single mom Miriam Waslyk obsessively paints the full moon and her teenage daughter Amanda is a gif... more
Nov 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jason Mraz
Trading his fratty trucker hat in for a more classically suave fedora, and borrowing the r Tonight, Not Again ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Moon and the Mood
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues a really good season with its latesta production of William Inge’s Moon Over The Brewerya highly accessible contemporary comedy about a woman her daughter and her daughter’s imaginary friend. Direted by Angela .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater