Morgan Braithwaite
UWM’s Beautiful Rendition of ‘Little Women’
UW-Milwaukee’s Little Women: The Musical is lighthearted yet thoughtful with a cast that offered developed characterizations and embraced the show’s idea that being yourself helps you achieve things greater than you may have ever imagined. more
Mar 11, 2015 11:14 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Little Women In Rehearsal Online
UWM Peck School of the Arts opens its production of Little Women: the Musical tonight. Rebecca Holderness directs an intimate staging of the contemporary musical on the stage of Kenilworth Studio 508. Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel was adapted for.. more
Mar 4, 2015 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers vs. Twins
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Minnesota Twins tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee