Though originally reported to be a remake of the 1972 film The Getaway, this story is anything but. In an effort to save his kidnapped wife, Brent Magna (Ethan Hawke) must get behind the wheel of a Shelby Mustang Super Snake and follow orde... more
Aug 28, 2013
Morgan Spurlock has lost a lot of weight since last we saw him in his documentary on junk food, Super Size Me. Now looking fit and trim, Spurlock once again dashes across the line separating reporting on reality from becoming that reality i... more
May 15, 2011
A few short years ago, back when it appeared that documentaries would be the next big thing in movie theaters, Super Size Me was all the rage. In it, a prankish young filmmaker called Morgan Spurlock put himself in death’s way by trying to live o.. more
Aug 18, 2008
Mar 29, 2008