RSS

Morgan Spurlock

Though originally reported to be a remake of the 1972 film The Getaway, this story is anything but. In an effort to save his kidnapped wife, Brent Magna (Ethan Hawke) must get behind the wheel of a Shelby Mustang Super Snake and follow orde... more

Aug 28, 2013 12:40 AM Film Clips

blogimage14838.jpe

Morgan Spurlock has lost a lot of weight since last we saw him in his documentary on junk food, Super Size Me. Now looking fit and trim, Spurlock once again dashes across the line separating reporting on reality from becoming that reality i... more

May 15, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

A few short years ago, back when it appeared that documentaries would be the next big thing in movie theaters, Super Size Me was all the rage. In it, a prankish young filmmaker called Morgan Spurlock put himself in death’s way by trying to live o.. more

Aug 18, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1428.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers play their final spring training game today, facing off against the Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES