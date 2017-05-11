RSS

Mother'S Day

thirdcoastprovisions.jpg.jpe

Lacey Muszynski shares a Mother's Day dinner recommendation for moms of all tastes. more

May 11, 2017 9:07 AM Brew City Booze

lgbt_rainbow.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson reflects on the significance of Mother’s Day to the LGBT community. more

May 9, 2017 3:03 PM My LGBTQ POV

whistlers_mother_high_res.jpg.jpe

As Mother's Day 2014 windsdown, here's hoping that all you sons and daughters did your due diligence andthat all you mothers have been lavished with chocolates, roses, and assurancesof undying filial devotion.For our pa.. more

May 12, 2014 2:39 AM Visual Arts

11694422-two-men-and-truck-fort-myersnaples-fla.jpg.jpe

For the past seven years, Two Men and a Truck franchises across the country have participated in the company’s nonprofit initiative known as “Movers for Moms.” For this program, franchises more

May 9, 2014 3:38 AM Expresso

blogimage6851.jpe

Tired of giving your mother flowers and chocolate every year? Or perhaps more accurately, is your mother tired of getting flowers and chocolate every year? Why not break out of the box and find something a little more lasting and tailored to her .. more

May 3, 2011 6:23 PM Health & Wellness

 As we move closer to a post-petroleum-based society, the next major precious element is going to be fresh water. Living as close we do to one of the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, Milwaukee is poised to become kind of important in.. more

Mar 20, 2011 2:38 AM Theater

blogimage5286.jpe

This year, why not give your Mother a gift with an eco-twist by choosing natural products that will enhance her well-being, environmentally friendly products that are good for your Motherand Mother Earthor Fair Trade products that support other wo.. more

May 5, 2010 4:24 PM Health & Wellness

Although the city of Waukesha is typically thought of as a suburb of Milwaukee, it’s the seventh largest city in Wisconsin, and has come into its own in the past decade. On April 6, voters will be asked if Mayor Larry Nelson, 55, a former t... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage6851.jpe

Milwaukee native Elvis Thao, an actor in Clint Eastwood’s recent film Gran Tori Gran Torino ,Off the Cuff more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

I’m Art Kumbalek andman oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, about “M: ,Art for Art's Sake more

May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage5286.jpe

Irish poet Seamus Heaney never bothered with an autobiography, but this collection of inte Stepping Stones ,Books more

Jan 25, 2009 12:00 AM Books

When last we left the conversation with comic actor/director/producer Patrick Schmitz, he was discussing the possible misconceptions involved in the title of his preternaturally successful holiday show Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer. He is concer.. more

Dec 4, 2008 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage3583.jpe

Hulkomania is no longer running wild, and thanks to the scandal that emerged after the death of wrestler Chris Benoit, professional wrestling has been going through some tough times lately. WWE matches, how,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2086.jpe

The good folks at the Shepherd Express and ExpressMilwaukee.com would be remiss if they d Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES