Mount Mary College
Escape into Fashion…
Paul Masterson discusses the importance of fashion and haute couture in the LGBT community and describes several events, including the Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years Ebony Fashion Fair,” the Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s ... more
Feb 17, 2015 9:34 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
‘Fashion is Freedom’
“Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair,” opening at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) on Feb. 5, offers a spectacular viewing of haute couture ensembles from the 1960s through the present while inviting critical reflection on the... more
Jan 20, 2015 8:41 PM Curtis L. Carter A&E Feature
Scott Fitzgerald’s Final Chapter
Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald symbolized the Jazz Age and their stories have been beautifully captured through the writings of F. Scott Fitzgerald himself. She a famous 1920s flapper and he a rising literary star, they emerged onto the world s... more
Oct 2, 2013 2:01 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Milwaukee’s Urban Youth—Valued and Visible
One of the greatest challenges facing urban Milwaukeeans, states Express Yourself Milwaukee’s (EYM) Executive Director Lori Vance, is “the sense of other. Art really breaks that down.” EYM is a nonprofit organization that more
Jul 10, 2013 4:02 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Gary John Gresl: An Assembler
Gary John Gresl's "possible solo finale" exhibition, “An Assembler,” brings together more than three dozen of his assemblages and photographs. The effect is like walking through an array of grottos or shrines... more
Oct 4, 2012 4:33 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
The "Savage Mind" of Artist Gary John Gresl
A poignant afternoon marked Gary John Gresl’s exhibitionopening at Mount Mary College’s Marian Gallery. On display in “Gary John Gresl:An Assembler (Possible Solo Finale),” new and old works, both large and smalldrew a captive crowd on Sunda.. more
Sep 17, 2012 4:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Gallery Night & Day Springs Into Action
Spring Gallery Night and Day arrives in Milwaukee April 20-21, featuring works of art at 60-plus venues throughout the city. In addition to galleries, Milwaukee colleges and universities use this opportunity to present top student works... more
Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 2 Comments
Greymatter Gallery Looks to 'ReAlign'
Last summer, rising artists Zina Mussmann and Rachel Quirk reinvented their studio space by opening the art gallery Greymatter with great success. They presented intriguing exhibitions by other artists in their cozy gallery on the second fl... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Fred Bell Finishes 70 Portraits @ the Marshall Building
Dec 29, 2011 8:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Photographer Suzanne Garr @ Change the Truth, Uganda
Artist Suzanne Garr\'s recent photographic benefit at Mount Mary College in the Marian Art Gallery presents images from last December\'s 2010 trip to Kajjansi, Uganda with the Change The Truth Foundation. The exhibition “Within Reach...Many.. more
Nov 18, 2011 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Books Unbound @ Marian Gallery
A dedicated artist's organization named The Binders Guild opened their art exhibition “Books Unbound” at Mount Mary College in the Marian Gallery this Sunday. The unique exhibition illustrates the multiple forms to the book as art%u23AFas scu.. more
Nov 5, 2010 1:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Bazyli Studio Artists @ Playful and Provacative Adornment
A chance occurrence led to a meeting with Skye and Pete Ciesla in the Marian Gallery at the Mount Mary Campus while they installed their new exhibition that opens September 19. The husband/wife team usually resides in Bailey's Harbor, Do.. more
Oct 1, 2010 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Janet Roberts @ Marian Gallery
With Milwaukee's outdoor music festivals fast approaching, remember to visit the smaller art venues when any thunderstorms pass through. Smaller galleries offer a quiet, peaceful space to escape the summer crowds and an opportunity to s.. more
Jun 15, 2010 1:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Vienna Boys Choir Comes to South Milwaukee
Nov 23, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Eric Benet [CANCELED]
Hometown R&B heartthrob Eric Benet has canceled his entire Sexy Soul Tour with Mint Condition, including tonight’s scheduled performance at the Riverside Theater.,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Poignant Art Comes to Milwaukee-Area Campuses
At Cardinal Stritch University's Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery, a traveling exhibit titled "Wounded in America" opens Sept. 11. On a date remembered for violence, this exhibit interrelates the work of photo,Art more
Aug 25, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Pecha Kucha
Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. At each event, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling programs) to ... more
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dr. Lonnie Smith
Although he’s not quite as famous as the great Jimmy Smith, in many jazz circles Dr. Lonnie Smith is also considered the greatest Hammond B3 organists ever to grace the genre, in his prime releasing a quintet of soul-jazz albums for Blue No... more
Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Current Tendencies
The Haggerty Museum of Art opened its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin," yesterday, providing separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums and inspirati... more
Mar 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oscar-Nominated Shorts
This year’s Academy Award nominations were a bummer for everyone who prefers good old-fashioned entertainment to dramas about the Holocaust. It’s not too surprising that, like the Best Picture n,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee