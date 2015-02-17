RSS

Mount Mary College

mylgbtpov_inspiringbeauty_courtesyofmam.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Milwaukee Art Museum

Paul Masterson discusses the importance of fashion and haute couture in the LGBT community and describes several events, including the Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years Ebony Fashion Fair,” the Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s ... more

Feb 17, 2015 9:34 PM Hear Me Out

a+egateway_mam.jpg.jpe

Â© INTERNATIONAL ART & ARTISTS

“Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair,” opening at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) on Feb. 5, offers a spectacular viewing of haute couture ensembles from the 1960s through the present while inviting critical reflection on the... more

Jan 20, 2015 8:41 PM A&E Feature

Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald symbolized the Jazz Age and their stories have been beautifully captured through the writings of F. Scott Fitzgerald himself. She a famous 1920s flapper and he a rising literary star, they emerged onto the world s... more

Oct 2, 2013 2:01 PM Books

artrev.jpg.jpe

One of the greatest challenges facing urban Milwaukeeans, states Express Yourself Milwaukee’s (EYM) Executive Director Lori Vance, is “the sense of other. Art really breaks that down.” EYM is a nonprofit organization that more

Jul 10, 2013 4:02 PM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

Gary John Gresl's "possible solo finale" exhibition, “An Assembler,” brings together more than three dozen of his assemblages and photographs. The effect is like walking through an array of grottos or shrines... more

Oct 4, 2012 4:33 PM Visual Arts

A poignant afternoon marked Gary John Gresl’s exhibitionopening at Mount Mary College’s Marian Gallery. On display in “Gary John Gresl:An Assembler (Possible Solo Finale),” new and old works, both large and smalldrew a captive crowd on Sunda.. more

Sep 17, 2012 4:17 AM Visual Arts

Spring Gallery Night and Day arrives in Milwaukee April 20-21, featuring works of art at 60-plus venues throughout the city. In addition to galleries, Milwaukee colleges and universities use this opportunity to present top student works... more

Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts 2 Comments

blogimage17787.jpe

Last summer, rising artists Zina Mussmann and Rachel Quirk reinvented their studio space by opening the art gallery Greymatter with great success. They presented intriguing exhibitions by other artists in their cozy gallery on the second fl... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Dec 29, 2011 8:08 PM Visual Arts

Artist Suzanne Garr\'s recent photographic benefit at Mount Mary College in the Marian Art Gallery presents images from last December\'s 2010 trip to Kajjansi, Uganda with the Change The Truth Foundation. The exhibition “Within Reach...Many.. more

Nov 18, 2011 3:41 PM Visual Arts

A dedicated artist's organization named The Binders Guild opened their art exhibition “Books Unbound” at Mount Mary College in the Marian Gallery this Sunday. The unique exhibition illustrates the multiple forms to the book as art%u23AFas scu.. more

Nov 5, 2010 1:42 AM Visual Arts

A chance occurrence led to a meeting with Skye and Pete Ciesla in the Marian Gallery at the Mount Mary Campus while they installed their new exhibition that opens September 19. The husband/wife team usually resides in Bailey's Harbor, Do.. more

Oct 1, 2010 3:40 PM Visual Arts

With Milwaukee's outdoor music festivals fast approaching, remember to visit the smaller art venues when any thunderstorms pass through.  Smaller galleries offer a quiet, peaceful space to escape the summer crowds and an opportunity to s.. more

Jun 15, 2010 1:01 AM Visual Arts

blogimage8953.jpe

Emperor Maximilian I ofthe Holy Roman Empire founded the Choir in1498, when he ruled tha sang ,Classical Music/Dance more

Nov 23, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage8633.jpe

Hometown R&B heartthrob Eric Benet has canceled his entire Sexy Soul Tour with Mint Condition, including tonight’s scheduled performance at the Riverside Theater.,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7748.jpe

At Cardinal Stritch University's Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery, a traveling exhibit titled "Wounded in America" opens Sept. 11. On a date remembered for violence, this exhibit interrelates the work of photo,Art more

Aug 25, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage7584.jpe

Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. At each event, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling programs) to ... more

Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6005.jpe

Although he’s not quite as famous as the great Jimmy Smith, in many jazz circles Dr. Lonnie Smith is also considered the greatest Hammond B3 organists ever to grace the genre, in his prime releasing a quintet of soul-jazz albums for Blue No... more

Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5826.jpe

The Haggerty Museum of Art opened its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin," yesterday, providing separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums and inspirati... more

Mar 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5434.jpe

This year’s Academy Award nominations were a bummer for everyone who prefers good old-fashioned entertainment to dramas about the Holocaust. It’s not too surprising that, like the Best Picture n,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES