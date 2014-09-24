Movits!
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 25-Oct. 1
Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim aren’t cartoons, but they are the stars on the Cartoon Network, filling late-night airtime with “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great more
Sep 24, 2014 2:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE’s weekly half hourof opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer one of our favoriteannual traditions: our fall concert preview. Typically autumn is the mostconcert-rich time of the year in Milwauk.. more
Sep 4, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 10, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee