Mowa
Landscapes and Lyrics in Three New Exhibitions at MOWA
Three new exhibitions, including “Charles Thwaites: An American Journey,” open this week at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Meanwhile, other events take place at the Cedarburg Art Museum, Riviera Park in Lake Geneva and at the Lynden Sculpt... more
Jan 24, 2017 2:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Wence and Sandra Martinez: Woven Together’
Through Nov. 6 the Museum of Wisconsin Art displays “Wence and Sandra Martinez: Woven Together, a collection of Wence’s rugs alongside Sandra’s artwork in the State Gallery. more
Aug 16, 2016 2:07 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Five Leap Day Happenings in Milwaukee
February 29th, or Leap Day as it iscolloquially known, only comes around every four years, and because of that is anunfortunate birthday to have. Just ask Jerry Gergich. Since Leap Day is such arare occurrence, why not make the most of it? Here.. more
Feb 19, 2016 4:25 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
‘Pure Pigment’ at MOWA on the Lake
“Pure Pigment,” a joint exhibition by pastel artists Colette Odya Smith and Darron Lillian, is on display at the Museum of Wisconsin Art on the Lake through October 7. more
Sep 8, 2015 4:29 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘Tom Loeser: It Could Have Been Kindling’
There’s a whole lot of ju-ju at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. more
Nov 4, 2014 4:20 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Vintage MOWA 2014
What pairsbetter with a 1997 vintage Altamura Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - earlyWisconsin regional art or contemporary video art and sculptures? Vintage MOWA 2014 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art is your opportunity tofind out. This wi.. more
Sep 14, 2014 7:58 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
MOWA Celebrates One Year at its New Location
Laurie Winters, executive director of the Museum of Wisconsin Art (205 Veterans Ave., West Bend) since November 2012 and founder of the Arts Consortium, and Miranda Levy, MOWA’s director of cultural relations since March 2014, sat down with... more
Apr 7, 2014 5:43 PM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff
A Provocative Gestalt of the Garment Industry
Through Jan. 17, the Museum of Wisconsin Art features Terese Agnew’s monumental quilt artwork Portrait of a Textile Worker (2005). MOWA borrowed the piece from the Museum of Arts and Design in New York following the collapse of a garment fa... more
Sep 18, 2013 1:16 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Mark Mulhern: The Quiet Man
In a world where artists vie for attention, a world cluttered with clutter, it’s refreshing to spend time with the decidedly thoughtful paintings and drawings of Mark Mulhern. His current exhibition, “Pulling Back the Curtain” (through D... more
Sep 10, 2013 11:55 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Think Spring: Guests received a rare glimpse of spring at Samara Garden and Home’s indoor garden party. Visitors mingled under arbors and trellises, eying and buying exquisite, handmade garden art and antique more
Apr 18, 2013 3:57 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Past, Present and Future
The new Museum of Wisconsin Art (205 Veterans Ave.) in West Bend opened to the public last Saturday. Set alongside the Milwaukee River on a triangle-shaped lot, MOWA is a destination for anyone interested in exploring more
Apr 9, 2013 11:42 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
Two Milestone for Wisconsin Art
In a grand scale art celebration in Southeastern Wisconsin,two museums reached important milestones this past week. The Museum ofWisconsin Art (now called MOWA), opened its doors this April to four newgalleries, a gift shop and expansive, spark.. more
Apr 8, 2013 12:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Wisconsin’s Wild Birds
Hunting for food, one of the most primitive of human activities, is a way of life that is largely disappearing from America’s modern fast-food society. Everything we need to nourish ourselves can be found in a grocery store, no killing or c... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Superior States?
As recently as the 1970s, there was serious talk of establishing a 51st state, to be called Superior, by combining Upper Michigan with a few forested counties of northern Wisconsin. The reason some residents favored the idea was similar to ... more
Apr 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Books
Pezzettino Vinyl Release Party
Although she’s a trained classical piano player, Margaret Stutt (aka Pezzittino) has gained for playing the accordion, an instrument more associated with polka and Weird Al Yankovic than gentle Regina Spektor-styled folk pop. Never playing ... more
Dec 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee