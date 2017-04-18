RSS

Mozart

thebarberofseville.jpg.jpe

The creative versatility of the Florentine Opera’s programming is a living testament to opera as a living art form. Opening this season with the world premiere of Robert Aldridge’s Sister Carrie, they will close 2016-2017 with the ever-popu... more

Apr 18, 2017 1:36 PM A&E Feature

localmusic_mmo.jpg.jpe

The 20-some member Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra is one of the city’s overlooked cultural assets. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:37 PM Local Music

rumbarroco.jpg.jpe

Early Music Now’s 29th season brings back three of its mostpopular ensembles, introduces a spectacular keyboard artist to our audience,and broadens its diversity with programs exploring Hispanic culture as well asPersian connections.  The seaso.. more

Sep 2, 2015 6:42 PM Classical Music

Present Music opens its 34th season with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Gran Partita and other pieces, Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. more

Sep 1, 2015 6:32 PM Classical Music

berio_1974_hilversum_gall.jpg.jpe

The minimalist. The experimentalist. The master. PresentMusic proudly brings the music of three composers together in a big way fortheir 34th season opener, Mozart?! Saturday, September 5th at theHelene Zelazo Center.Join as the lines between.. more

Aug 28, 2015 4:45 PM Sponsored Content

myplate.jpg.jpe

classicalreview_(bymichaelwilson).jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in top form for concert of Mozart and Schubert. more

Jan 27, 2015 9:33 PM Classical Music

classical.jpg.jpe

Photo by Gabrielle Revere

Guest conductor Gilbert Varga returned to conduct the final classical concert of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra season last weekend. The highlight was Karen Gomyo’s account of Tchaikovsky’s Concerto for Violin, with every note and nuance ... more

Jun 10, 2014 10:01 PM Classical Music

95b3f1d6-4db0-4a09-9e57-e9f244f89065.jpg.jpe

Certain pursuitsare more conducive than others to the development of prodigies. The more thatwisdom and judgment are required, the less likely that mastery precedes the ageof consent. So - pace Doogie Howser -we don't find M.D.s without the ab.. more

Jun 9, 2014 12:32 AM Visual Arts

classicalpre.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming performance of Schubert’s Mass No. 6 in E flat major for vocalists, chorus and orchestra is a seldom-performed work ranked among classical music’s finest choral compositions. Its romantically insp... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:26 AM Classical Music

classicalrev.jpg.jpe

Frankly Music, Milwaukee’s best chamber music series, celebrated the beginning of its tenth anniversary season last week in concerts at the Conservatory of Music. Frank Almond’s steadfast commitment to this series has been impressive. He ha... more

Oct 23, 2013 12:43 AM Classical Music

classicalrev.jpg.jpe

Due to travel, Saturday evening was my first chance to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in this new season. It’s always good to come back home, after hearing concerts in Europe, and be assured of what an excellent orchestra we have in ... more

Oct 8, 2013 12:41 AM Classical Music

205504_449556181768694_187035246_n.jpg.jpe

The East Side Chamber Players, Milwaukee’s hot new chamber music ensemble, will present a 90-minute adaptation of Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni. The production more

Jul 21, 2013 11:12 PM Classical Music

PianoArts presents “Music in the Cities - Vienna and Paris” Friday, June 7 through Monday, June 10 at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 1584 N. Prospect Ave. Transforming the conservatory into a Viennese coffeehouse and a more

Jun 5, 2013 5:36 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_figaro_a.jpg.jpe

The Florentine Opera’s season finale, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, was an unqualified delight. Not only was it a tribute to this gentlest of the great composers, but a reminder that the tendency to “reinvent” operatic more

May 14, 2013 11:56 PM Classical Music

classrev.jpg.jpe

The young Italian-German violinist Augustin Hadelich is the rare artist who can make Mozart sizzle. Many musicians find the refined style of Mozart by containing expression. Hadelich seemed released by it. At Milwaukee more

May 8, 2013 3:27 AM Classical Music

ae.jpg.jpe

One way of viewing Mozart’s operatic masterpiece The Marriage of Figaro is as a landmark embodying the final glories of 18th-century classicism—a gleaming summation of “ancient regime” European aristocracy. Set on the more

Apr 30, 2013 11:09 PM A&E Feature

dancepre.jpg.jpe

With Mozart, Sammy Davis, Jr. and DJ Wax Tailor as musical inspirations, the three contemporary works in Milwaukee Ballet's Spring Series could hardly be more different. Once again, Artistic Director Michael Pink has more

Apr 12, 2013 12:57 AM Classical Music

classicalrev.jpg.jpe

The “Edo factor” was in full gear at the All-Beethoven Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Saturday evening. With music director Edo de Waart as conductor, the MSO is a disciplined, efficient entity. There were no guest artists in ... more

Feb 5, 2013 10:41 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_frankbridge.jpg.jpe

I have always admired the continuing exploration of literature that is a fundamental aspect of the Prometheus Trio. Over the years I have heard quite a bit of music on their concerts never before encountered. Such was the case with Frank Br... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Classical Music

