“Since I’ve been living in Wisconsin I’ve gotten to a point where I’m always looking over my shoulder. There’s an anxiety when I go out and take a ride down the street." more

Feb 28, 2017 4:37 PM News Features 3 Comments

Well,this was a long time coming. This morning, the ACLU, ACLU of Wisconsin andCovington & Burling filed afederal class action suit alleging that the Milwaukee Police Department’sstop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. Sinceimplementing .. more

Feb 22, 2017 6:31 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Although video footage doesn’t always answer every question about officer-involved fatal shootings, we believe that it’s better to release the footage quickly and no withhold this information from the public. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:29 PM Expresso 1 Comments

On Thursday, Milwaukee County District Attorney charged former MPD officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown with one felony for fatally shooting Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August.Here's the criminal complaint:STATE OF WISCONSIN, pla.. more

Dec 15, 2016 4:32 PM Daily Dose 8 Comments

“I am a firm believer in transparency and I say that generally videos should be released as soon as possible,” said civil rights attorney Jonathan Safran. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

“If you can believe what he tweets, it appears that [Trump] doesn’t really have an appreciation for these basic constitutional principles and who knows how many others.” more

Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM News Features 3 Comments

Even before Sylville Smith was fatally shot by a Milwaukee police officer on Aug. 13 and unrest erupted in the Sherman Park neighborhood, a community coalition was forming to address police-community relations in the city. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:38 PM News Features 5 Comments

“What we figured out in Cincinnati in 15 years is that it is more than just policing.” more

Nov 22, 2016 4:42 PM News Features 3 Comments

“I think when you appoint white nationalists to your administration and politicians who don’t represent civil rights or workers’ rights, I think you can say [Trump] is serious and I think he can get it done,” Christine Neumann-Ortiz, exe... more

Nov 22, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 7 Comments

“A heavy-handed, stop every vehicle with a burned out taillight approach to policing is counterproductive,” testified Rev. Joseph Ellwanger of MICAH. more

Oct 4, 2016 4:38 PM News Features 3 Comments

“If this is what an officer did during a role play, what are they like on the street?” wondered Mary Neubauer, who was injured during a crisis intervention training session in West Allis. more

Sep 20, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 2 Comments

The draft of Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Action Plan, released two weeks after a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot Sylville Smith, has not yet had a public hearing and at least one influential Milwaukee Common Council member—Financ... more

Sep 6, 2016 4:42 PM News Features 2 Comments

In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more

Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 22 Comments

Aug 30, 2016 2:46 PM Expresso 1 Comments

“I’m sure that there are going to be some harsh pieces of legislation that are going to come down the pipeline. How do we even protect Milwaukee from it?” —state Rep. LaTonya Johnson more

Aug 23, 2016 4:18 PM News Features 12 Comments

Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park uprising and what’s next for Milwaukee. more

Aug 23, 2016 4:13 PM News Features 62 Comments

No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more

Aug 23, 2016 1:59 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

We at the Shepherd are distressed, saddened, angry and frustrated about Saturday’s police shooting of Sylville Smith and the violent rioting following it in the Sherman Park neighborhood. more

Aug 16, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 27 Comments

Milwaukee has been through a hell of a lot this pastweekend. We’re still trying to figure out what happened when a Milwaukee PoliceOfficer fatally shot Sylville Smith after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon inthe Sherman Park neighborhood, whic.. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:49 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

Thanks to a $2 million grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Milwaukee County will be implementing strategies to provide support to those with a mental illness to keep them out of jail. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:22 PM News Features 2 Comments

