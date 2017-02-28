Mpd
ACLU Sues Over MPD’s Racially Biased Traffic Stop Policy
“Since I’ve been living in Wisconsin I’ve gotten to a point where I’m always looking over my shoulder. There’s an anxiety when I go out and take a ride down the street." more
Feb 28, 2017 4:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
ACLU Sues Milwaukee for MPD's Stop and Frisk Program
Well,this was a long time coming. This morning, the ACLU, ACLU of Wisconsin andCovington & Burling filed afederal class action suit alleging that the Milwaukee Police Department’sstop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. Sinceimplementing .. more
Feb 22, 2017 6:31 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
DA Chisholm Made the Right Call on the Sylville Smith Shooting
Although video footage doesn’t always answer every question about officer-involved fatal shootings, we believe that it’s better to release the footage quickly and no withhold this information from the public. more
Dec 20, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 1 Comments
DA Chisholm Charges Heaggan-Brown in Sylville Smith Death
On Thursday, Milwaukee County District Attorney charged former MPD officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown with one felony for fatally shooting Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August.Here's the criminal complaint:STATE OF WISCONSIN, pla.. more
Dec 15, 2016 4:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 8 Comments
Questions Surround Release of Police Officer-Involved Death Videos
“I am a firm believer in transparency and I say that generally videos should be released as soon as possible,” said civil rights attorney Jonathan Safran. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Protecting Civil Liberties in the Age of Trump
“If you can believe what he tweets, it appears that [Trump] doesn’t really have an appreciation for these basic constitutional principles and who knows how many others.” more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Is It Time to Reform the Milwaukee Police?
Even before Sylville Smith was fatally shot by a Milwaukee police officer on Aug. 13 and unrest erupted in the Sherman Park neighborhood, a community coalition was forming to address police-community relations in the city. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Can Milwaukee Learn from Cincinnati’s Police Reform?
“What we figured out in Cincinnati in 15 years is that it is more than just policing.” more
Nov 22, 2016 4:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Immigrants Brace for Trump Administration Threats
“I think when you appoint white nationalists to your administration and politicians who don’t represent civil rights or workers’ rights, I think you can say [Trump] is serious and I think he can get it done,” Christine Neumann-Ortiz, exe... more
Nov 22, 2016 4:34 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Community Asks for Different Policing Strategies, Not More Cops
“A heavy-handed, stop every vehicle with a burned out taillight approach to policing is counterproductive,” testified Rev. Joseph Ellwanger of MICAH. more
Oct 4, 2016 4:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Mental Health Crisis Training for Police Officers Questioned
“If this is what an officer did during a role play, what are they like on the street?” wondered Mary Neubauer, who was injured during a crisis intervention training session in West Allis. more
Sep 20, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Opposition Grows to City’s Public Safety Action Plan
The draft of Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Action Plan, released two weeks after a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot Sylville Smith, has not yet had a public hearing and at least one influential Milwaukee Common Council member—Financ... more
Sep 6, 2016 4:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Will More Cops Make Milwaukee Safer?
In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more
Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 22 Comments
Bring in the Feds
Evan Goyke, David Bowen, Wisconsin, Scott Walker, Brad Schimel, police involved shooting, MPD, Sylville Smith, Sherman Park, Loretta Lynch, Department of Justice, Milwaukee, Louis Fortis Editor/Publisher more
Aug 30, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Sherman Park Uprising: What Happened? And What’s Next?
“I’m sure that there are going to be some harsh pieces of legislation that are going to come down the pipeline. How do we even protect Milwaukee from it?” —state Rep. LaTonya Johnson more
Aug 23, 2016 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park Uprising
Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park uprising and what’s next for Milwaukee. more
Aug 23, 2016 4:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 62 Comments
All Hands on Deck 2016
No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more
Aug 23, 2016 1:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Shepherd Express’ Response to the Sherman Park Uprising
We at the Shepherd are distressed, saddened, angry and frustrated about Saturday’s police shooting of Sylville Smith and the violent rioting following it in the Sherman Park neighborhood. more
Aug 16, 2016 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 27 Comments
Local Leaders’ Reactions to Sherman Park Unrest
Milwaukee has been through a hell of a lot this pastweekend. We’re still trying to figure out what happened when a Milwaukee PoliceOfficer fatally shot Sylville Smith after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon inthe Sherman Park neighborhood, whic.. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
Milwaukee Seeks to Support, Not Jail, Those with Mental Illnesses
Thanks to a $2 million grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Milwaukee County will be implementing strategies to provide support to those with a mental illness to keep them out of jail. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:22 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments