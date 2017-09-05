Mps
Educating the Whole Child at Milwaukee High School of the Arts
Milwaukee High School of the Arts has cultivated programs to educate “the whole child" by merging arts with academia. The Shepherd Express interviews MHSA principal Barry Applewhite. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:21 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Pulaski High School Offers a Haven for Students and Faculty
,News Features more
Aug 29, 2017 4:16 PM Daniel Shaw News Features
What Do MPS Students Want?
Profiles of four students from Lynde & Harry Bradley Technology and Trade School reveal that the tremendous funding disparity between urban and suburban school districts in Wisconsin is unacceptable. more
Jun 6, 2017 5:14 PM Nyesha Stone News Features 2 Comments
Four School Board Seats Up for Election on April 4
Four seats are up for re-election on the Milwaukee Public Schools Board in the Tuesday, April 4 election. The Shepherd’s endorsements are as follows: Annie Woodward for District 4, Larry Miller for District 5, Tony Baez for District 6 and a... more
Mar 28, 2017 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News Features
Attorney General Should Investigate School Superintendent Bribery
We are calling on AG Schimel and the Wisconsin Elections Commission to get to the bottom of this corrupt scheme to buy off a candidate for state superintendent with taxpayer money. more
Feb 21, 2017 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
Peacemaking Through Service
In this time of deep polarization, how often do you engage folks with whom you disagree? Truly engage with them and recognize their humanity—not fight with them, cut them out of your life or troll them on the Internet? more
Dec 20, 2016 4:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
A Big Victory for MPS and Public School Advocates
Proving its doubters wrong, the Milwaukee Public Schools’ latest report card makes it ineligible for a takeover under a Republican-backed law that would have allowed Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to privatize at least one low-perfo... more
Oct 18, 2016 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 15 Comments
All Hands on Deck 2016
No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more
Aug 23, 2016 1:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Sinicki Challenged by Meyer on South Shore
MPS teacher Julie Meyer is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Christine Sinicki in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 20 on Aug. 9. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Bonds, Harris and Johnson Running for Senate District 6
Three Democrats are vying for Senate District 6 on the Aug. 9 ballot: MPS Board member Michael Bonds, lobbyist Thomas Harris and state Rep. LaTonya Johnson. more
Jul 19, 2016 4:27 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Don’t Blame MPS for OSPP Failure
There’s a reason why Alberta Darling and Dale Kooyenga didn’t set up an OSPP in their home districts: Their constituents would never allow it. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
The Poisonous History of School Reform
The good news is that the latest attempt by white, suburban Republicans to wrest control of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) from the racially diverse school board that was democratical,Taking Liberties more
Jun 28, 2016 3:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 13 Comments
MPS Takeover Plan Faces Thursday Deadline
“We see this as an opportunity to bring some resources into the 35th Street site,” said MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver about the district’s alternative early education proposal for the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:29 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Sparks Fly at Abele-Means Hearing on MPS Takeover Plan
“You live in a high rise and you are out in Mequon,” Michelle Mackey said to Chris Abele and Demond Means at a MICAH-sponsored forum on the MPS takeover plan. “I am down here in the trenches for 22 years. Why are you attacking the childr... more
Jun 14, 2016 4:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Are We Throwing Money at MPS?
Isn’t it time that we re-think how we fund our schools? more
May 31, 2016 4:29 PM Lisa Kaiser News 7 Comments
City Must Consider Financial Impact of Charter Schools on MPS
For the first time in its history, City of Milwaukee leaders must consider the financial impact of new charter schools on the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) when deciding whether to issue a charter to a new school. more
Apr 19, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The Legacy of Milwaukee's Segregated Schools
Off the Cuff interview with author and educator James K. Nelsen whose new book, Educating Milwaukee: How One City’s History of Segregation and Struggle Shaped Its Schools, examines Milwaukee’s legacy of segregation as it relates to the stat... more
Feb 23, 2016 4:11 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Chris Larson Should be Milwaukee County Executive
In the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election the Shepherd Express is endorsing state Sen. Chris Larson for Milwaukee County executive. The Shepherd rarely endorses in nonpartisan primary races, but we are making an exception in this case becau... more
Feb 9, 2016 5:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 5 Comments
Setting the Record Straight: Chris Abele Is the Ultimate Insider
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s re-election campaign has one recurring theme: Abele got rid of the insiders in county government and is now working for you, the voters. In fact, Abele’s record in office shows that he’s the opposite... more
Dec 1, 2015 9:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Is Abele’s MPS Takeover Ready for Prime Time?
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has until mid-November to appoint a commissioner for the Opportunity Schools Partnership Program (OSPP) and begin taking over public schools to privatize them, but new data released by state Superinte... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:10 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments