mhsota.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee High School of the Arts has cultivated programs to educate “the whole child" by merging arts with academia. The Shepherd Express interviews MHSA principal Barry Applewhite. more

pulaskihighschool.jpg.jpe

mpscover6_8.jpg.jpe

Profiles of four students from Lynde & Harry Bradley Technology and Trade School reveal that the tremendous funding disparity between urban and suburban school districts in Wisconsin is unacceptable. more

anniewoodward.jpg.jpe

Four seats are up for re-election on the Milwaukee Public Schools Board in the Tuesday, April 4 election. The Shepherd’s endorsements are as follows: Annie Woodward for District 4, Larry Miller for District 5, Tony Baez for District 6 and a... more

schimel_1.jpg.jpe

We are calling on AG Schimel and the Wisconsin Elections Commission to get to the bottom of this corrupt scheme to buy off a candidate for state superintendent with taxpayer money. more

pardeepandarno.jpg.jpe

In this time of deep polarization, how often do you engage folks with whom you disagree? Truly engage with them and recognize their humanity—not fight with them, cut them out of your life or troll them on the Internet? more

newsmps.jpg.jpe

Proving its doubters wrong, the Milwaukee Public Schools’ latest report card makes it ineligible for a takeover under a Republican-backed law that would have allowed Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to privatize at least one low-perfo... more

schimel_1.jpg.jpe

No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

MPS teacher Julie Meyer is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Christine Sinicki in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 20 on Aug. 9. more

issuestatecapitol.jpg.jpe

Three Democrats are vying for Senate District 6 on the Aug. 9 ballot: MPS Board member Michael Bonds, lobbyist Thomas Harris and state Rep. LaTonya Johnson. more

newsmps.jpg.jpe

There’s a reason why Alberta Darling and Dale Kooyenga didn’t set up an OSPP in their home districts: Their constituents would never allow it. more

takingliberties_otherpeoplesschool.jpg.jpe

The good news is that the latest attempt by white, suburban Republicans to wrest control of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) from the racially diverse school board that was democratical,Taking Liberties more

newsmps.jpg.jpe

“We see this as an opportunity to bring some resources into the 35th Street site,” said MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver about the district’s alternative early education proposal for the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program. more

chrisabele.jpg.jpe

“You live in a high rise and you are out in Mequon,” Michelle Mackey said to Chris Abele and Demond Means at a MICAH-sponsored forum on the MPS takeover plan. “I am down here in the trenches for 22 years. Why are you attacking the childr... more

news1_school.jpg.jpe

Isn’t it time that we re-think how we fund our schools? more

empty-school-building.jpg.jpe

For the first time in its history, City of Milwaukee leaders must consider the financial impact of new charter schools on the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) when deciding whether to issue a charter to a new school. more

offthecuff_jamesnelsen 2.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interview with author and educator James K. Nelsen whose new book, Educating Milwaukee: How One City’s History of Segregation and Struggle Shaped Its Schools, examines Milwaukee’s legacy of segregation as it relates to the stat... more

larsonheadshot.jpg.jpe

In the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election the Shepherd Express is endorsing state Sen. Chris Larson for Milwaukee County executive. The Shepherd rarely endorses in nonpartisan primary races, but we are making an exception in this case becau... more

news_record.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s re-election campaign has one recurring theme: Abele got rid of the insiders in county government and is now working for you, the voters. In fact, Abele’s record in office shows that he’s the opposite... more

newsmps.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has until mid-November to appoint a commissioner for the Opportunity Schools Partnership Program (OSPP) and begin taking over public schools to privatize them, but new data released by state Superinte... more

