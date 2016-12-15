Mr. Perkins
10 MKE Restaurants to Get Your Comfort Food Fix
Whether it's stewed, deep fried or on a biscuit, there are plenty of restaurants where you can get your comfort food fix in Milwaukee. more
Dec 15, 2016 9:30 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Chic Downtown Soul Food
Soul food comes Downtown! Actually, Chic Cafe (770 N. Jefferson St., lower level) calls itself Southern American cuisine. But by whatever name, Chic’s sort of African American fare usually doesn’t appear on menus beyond the Northwest Side. ... more
Jul 30, 2014 12:40 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Albee's Zoo Story…in 3-D!!! (sorta)
This sounds really, really interesting. I had been wondering how technology might transform things for the stage in the future and what I kept coming up with whenever I thought about it was virtual environments onstage that actors could interact.. more
Mar 24, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mr. Perkins’ Home Cooking
Milwaukee has remarkably few soul food restaurants, which is surprising since Southern home cooking is so flavorful and enjoyable. One such restaurant that has passed the test of time in our city, however, is Mr. Perkins’ Family Restaurant,... more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview