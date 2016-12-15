RSS

Mr. Perkins

Whether it's stewed, deep fried or on a biscuit, there are plenty of restaurants where you can get your comfort food fix in Milwaukee. more

Dec 15, 2016 9:30 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

Soul food comes Downtown! Actually, Chic Cafe (770 N. Jefferson St., lower level) calls itself Southern American cuisine. But by whatever name, Chic’s sort of African American fare usually doesn’t appear on menus beyond the Northwest Side. ... more

Jul 30, 2014 12:40 AM Dining Preview

Mar 24, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee has remarkably few soul food restaurants, which is surprising since Southern home cooking is so flavorful and enjoyable. One such restaurant that has passed the test of time in our city, however, is Mr. Perkins’ Family Restaurant,... more

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

