Mr. Popper'S Penguins
Intros and Outros at Milwaukee Youth Theatre
Off the Cuff sits down with Artistic Director Therese Burazin of Milwaukee Youth Theatre as she prepares to pass the torch to Associate Director Brandon Herr in the company’s 25th season. more
Feb 2, 2016 2:30 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff
Auditions For Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Milwaukee Youth Theatre will be producing a stage adaptation of the classic children’s book Mr. Popper’s Penguins. The 1938 story of a professional house painter who is forced to adopt a rather large group of penguins has been a favorite for .. more
Oct 28, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Adapted from a graphic novel by Scott Mitchell, this sci-fi movie examines mankind's ability to fight back when extraterrestrials invade an isolated western town during the 1800s. Cowboys & Aliens offers few surprises, but... more
Dec 2, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Shepherd Express Endorsements
If you were to describe the ideal candidate for Milwaukee County sheriff, you couldn’t do much better than Milwaukee Police Lt. Chris Moews. He thoroughly understands the issues and problems facing Milwaukee County, and actually has realist... more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 18 Comments