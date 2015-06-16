RSS
Mso Chorus
Classical Happening: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Andreas Delfs leads the Milwaukee Symphony and Chorus in works by Bruch and Orff. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:19 PM John Jahn Classical Music
MSO's Concert in the Basilica
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be on the road to the Basilica of St. Josaphat under the baton of Francesco Lecce-Chong. The concert will feature the MSO Chorus for an extravaganza of sacred music, starting with Arvo Pärt's chamber... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Bye Bye Liver Milwaukee
The Comedysportz Garage feels kind of like a cross between a traditional comedy club and high school prom. It's a large space. People sit scattered about at various tables drinking. Vintage ‘80's pop plays through a rather nice sound system. It'.. more
Feb 7, 2011 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
