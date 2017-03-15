Mulligan\'S
Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Milwaukee
Here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17. more
Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
11th Annual Milwaukee Chili Bowl Brings the Heat this Sunday
The annual Milwaukee Chili Bowl returns for its 11th yearthis Sunday, January 29, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Dozens of localrestaurants and bars will compete for the coveted “Golden Ladle” award,including Mulligan’s Irish Pub and Grill.. more
Jan 25, 2017 8:19 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Party Under Glass
The Mitchell Park Domes host a particularly kid-friendly party, with live music, magic, juggling, clowns and improv comedy from ComedySportz. There will also be a bike raffle and food and drink available for purchase. Admission is $15 for more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee