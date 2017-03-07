RSS
10 Great Irish Pubs for St. Patrick's Day
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day—survey of 10 great Irish pubs in the Milwaukee area. more
Mar 7, 2017 12:40 AM Lacey Muszynski Spring Drink Guide
Franklin’s Irish Sports Bar
Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill (8933 S. 27th St.), a hybrid Irish pub and sports bar in Franklin, boasts a great beer selection including craft beers, macro mainstays and the usual Irish suspects, as well as a wide-ranging menu. more
Aug 9, 2016 3:02 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Short Order
Hooligan’s, that classic triangular-shaped corner bar, has long been a favorite spot for East Side imbibers. It’s also a favorite for casual food, especially at lunchtime. The small kitchen has a remarkably large menu, quite a more
Nov 13, 2012 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
