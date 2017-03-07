RSS

Mulligans

mos-beer.jpg.jpe

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day—survey of 10 great Irish pubs in the Milwaukee area. more

Mar 7, 2017 12:40 AM Spring Drink Guide

shortorder_mmulligans_a_bybettykoenig.jpg.jpe

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill (8933 S. 27th St.), a hybrid Irish pub and sports bar in Franklin, boasts a great beer selection including craft beers, macro mainstays and the usual Irish suspects, as well as a wide-ranging menu. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:02 PM Short Order

581407_10150684719238742_1708428711_n.jpg.jpe

Hooligan’s, that classic triangular-shaped corner bar, has long been a favorite spot for East Side imbibers. It’s also a favorite for casual food, especially at lunchtime. The small kitchen has a remarkably large menu, quite a more

Nov 13, 2012 10:16 PM Best of Milwaukee 2012

SOCIAL UPDATES