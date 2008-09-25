The Muscle
A Muscle sighting
Clearly Ned Yost didn't hide the body well enough. God knows if Yost had naked pictures of Branyan, or what, but boy did Russell just disappear from the face of the planet there in August. He was placed on the DL quietly, despite no indication tha.. more
Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Branyan to DL, Laynce Nix called up
Sometimes this team just makes no sense to me.... Russell Branyan was sent to the DL and Laynce Nix was called up today.Apparently The Muscle has the same injury as Braun does. Of course,we're not making a decision about Braun and the .. more
Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Can Branyan keep it up
This is from ESPN.com's Eric Karabell, who is their fantasy baseballwriter. The article does talk a lot about fantasy team impact, but Ithink it's still worth posting because it's a whole article about myman, Russell "The Muscle." It's an ESPN .. more
Jun 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Can
This is from ESPN.com's Eric Karabell, who is their fantasy baseballwriter. The article does talk a lot about fantasy team impact, but Ithink it's still worth posting because it's a whole article about myman, Russell "The Muscle." It's an E... more
Jun 22, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE
BEST FISH FRY
American Serb Hall 5101 W. Oklahoma Ave. 545-6030 Juno ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
WMSE Announces New Hip-Hop Show
In recentyears, DJ Aaron Wade’s “Late Night Hype Show,” 91.7 WMSE&rsquo At-lat-l.” ,Local Music more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music