RSS

Musical

bare.jpg.jpe

Outskirts Theatre Company takes the stage of the Tenth Street Theatre this month with a production of the early 2000's coming-of-age drama Bare: A Pop Opera. A very nuanced Ryan Albrechtson stars as Peter--a Catholic high school kid dealing with h.. more

Jul 1, 2017 4:11 AM Theater 1 Comments

filmlalaland.jpg.jpe

Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more

Dec 20, 2016 1:00 PM Film Reviews

2015 fpp christmas carol (179).jpg.jpe

Nov 15, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

116939375_scaled_198x170.jpg.jpe

Oct 31, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

acacia i do i do.jpg.jpe

Laura Heise

Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones’ enduring musical I Do! I Do! is a remarkably exhaustive musical exploration of fifty years in the life of two people. Next Month, Acacia Theatre presents a staging of the fifty-year-old two-person musical. It may only.. more

Jul 13, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

borouchoff.barnes.chicorel.jpg.jpe

J.W. Anderson and Joshua Parman’s Little By Little appears to be a charming, little three-person musical. Two women and one man have been friends since childhood. Their friendship is rendered in a quaint, little three-person musical. Sometim.. more

May 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

12923345_1141169805916523_3028166585505392723_n.jpg.jpe

The classic musical Bye Bye Birdie is retro pop. A rock singer is drafted into the Army. The show centers around publicity stunt involving him and giving one last pre-service kiss to a fan on the Ed Sullivan Show . It’s a little strange to.. more

May 9, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

12920342_1107440122628786_8560318874423667406_n.jpg.jpe

It can be kind of uncomfortable watching grown actors pretend to play kids. Even college students playing high school students onstage can feel weird and awkward at best. At worst, it’s strange and vaguely disturbing. Next week, the Sunset P.. more

Apr 12, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street remains quite haunting years after its original staging back in 1979. The story of a man returning from 15 years in exile to exact revenge on one who has wronged him is also.. more

Feb 19, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

12642597_10153909862666667_7798742845672206751_n.jpg.jpe

The Secret Garden with Soulstice

Frances Hodgson Burnett’s early 20th century children’s novel The Secret Garden has been adapted into a variety of different formats over the years. The story of a wealthy, young English girl raised primarily by her family’s servants in Indi.. more

Jan 30, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

americanidiot_full_4c.jpg.jpe

Somewhere around my senior year in high school, Green Day's  Dookie came out. It felt weird to see a band that associated itself with punk rock sell 10 million albums. I’d read about the ’70s. I’d read about a movement that had passed-on whi.. more

Jan 12, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

This coming December, the musical Nunsense celebrates its 30th anniversary. The nun-based musical inspired by a line of greeting cards’ original production was staged Off-Broadway in a production that opened on Dec. 12 of 1985. Just a few .. more

Nov 6, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

dogfight.jpg.jpe

All In Productions

All In Production's will be presenting the Wisconsin premiere of the hit Off-Broadway musical Dogfight from September 11-19 at Next Act Theatre.  The show takes place in November, 1963.  It follows a group of three young marines who are out for on.. more

Sep 10, 2015 4:24 PM Sponsored Content

Stephen Sondheim was approached to write the music for Parade the Musical. One can scarcely blame him. It’s not exactly easy material to work with. Based on actual events, the musical tells the story of a Jewish factory owner who was conv.. more

Jul 16, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theater_firststage_rudolph.jpg.jpe

Paul Ruffolo

First Stage celebrates the 50th anniversary of the beloved stop-motion TV special Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer with a musical retelling that’s fun and inspiring for all ages. more

Dec 1, 2014 6:43 PM Theater

complete_works_of_shakespeare.jpg.jpe

TheReduced Shakespeare Company’s The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare(abridged) simply refuses to die. So many have tried to kill it in thepast, but it keeps coming back again and again and again and again. Localgroups who have staged the.. more

Nov 10, 2014 8:43 AM Theater

the_dream_cafe_musical.jpg.jpe

KatieO’Regan’s The Dream Cafe Musical makes it to the cozy space ofthe Villa Terrace this month. It’s a drama set in the fictional town ofRhymington...a resort town that could be anywhere. It’s populated by artistsand dreamers. Drama unfolds i.. more

Nov 8, 2014 9:31 AM Theater 1 Comments

murder_ballad.jpg.jpe

Thisweek finds a new musical appearing at the Tenth Street Theatre. Originallydebuting last year in New York, Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash’s MurderBallad is described as “a sexy, explosive, new rock musical,” thatexplores complications of .. more

Oct 30, 2014 6:00 AM Theater

tim.jpg.jpe

T.I.M.:The Improvised Musical recently tooka trip to New York to perform. Fresh from that road trip, the group returnsthis month for their Halloween show. The performance group features an assemblyof talented improv comics who also happen to b.. more

Oct 23, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

There was recently kind of a weird, little prank involving a faked poster for a new production of the film Mary Poppins as directed by Tim Burton and starring Cate Blanchett. This was, of course, somebody’s idea of a joke. There were evidently nev.. more

Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES