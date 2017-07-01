Musical
Bare with Outskirts
Outskirts Theatre Company takes the stage of the Tenth Street Theatre this month with a production of the early 2000's coming-of-age drama Bare: A Pop Opera. A very nuanced Ryan Albrechtson stars as Peter--a Catholic high school kid dealing with h.. more
Jul 1, 2017 4:11 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
The Magic of 'La La Land'
Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more
Dec 20, 2016 1:00 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
A Musical Christmas Carol in Early December
Nov 15, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Cabin In The Woods: The Musical
Oct 31, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
I Do! (Acacia) I Do!
Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones’ enduring musical I Do! I Do! is a remarkably exhaustive musical exploration of fifty years in the life of two people. Next Month, Acacia Theatre presents a staging of the fifty-year-old two-person musical. It may only.. more
Jul 13, 2016 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Three Friends’ Musical
J.W. Anderson and Joshua Parman’s Little By Little appears to be a charming, little three-person musical. Two women and one man have been friends since childhood. Their friendship is rendered in a quaint, little three-person musical. Sometim.. more
May 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bye Bye Birdie Auditions
The classic musical Bye Bye Birdie is retro pop. A rock singer is drafted into the Army. The show centers around publicity stunt involving him and giving one last pre-service kiss to a fan on the Ed Sullivan Show . It’s a little strange to.. more
May 9, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Adults as Musical Kids in Elm Grove
It can be kind of uncomfortable watching grown actors pretend to play kids. Even college students playing high school students onstage can feel weird and awkward at best. At worst, it’s strange and vaguely disturbing. Next week, the Sunset P.. more
Apr 12, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
UW-Whitewater’s Sweeney Todd Approaches
Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street remains quite haunting years after its original staging back in 1979. The story of a man returning from 15 years in exile to exact revenge on one who has wronged him is also.. more
Feb 19, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Secret Garden Auditions Next Month
Frances Hodgson Burnett’s early 20th century children’s novel The Secret Garden has been adapted into a variety of different formats over the years. The story of a wealthy, young English girl raised primarily by her family’s servants in Indi.. more
Jan 30, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
American Idiot with Shorewood High School
Somewhere around my senior year in high school, Green Day's Dookie came out. It felt weird to see a band that associated itself with punk rock sell 10 million albums. I’d read about the ’70s. I’d read about a movement that had passed-on whi.. more
Jan 12, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
NUNSENSE in Oconomowoc This Month
This coming December, the musical Nunsense celebrates its 30th anniversary. The nun-based musical inspired by a line of greeting cards’ original production was staged Off-Broadway in a production that opened on Dec. 12 of 1985. Just a few .. more
Nov 6, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dogfight: The Musical at Next Act Theatre
All In Production's will be presenting the Wisconsin premiere of the hit Off-Broadway musical Dogfight from September 11-19 at Next Act Theatre. The show takes place in November, 1963. It follows a group of three young marines who are out for on.. more
Sep 10, 2015 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Darkly Dramatic Parade Starts Next Week With GCT
Stephen Sondheim was approached to write the music for Parade the Musical. One can scarcely blame him. It’s not exactly easy material to work with. Based on actual events, the musical tells the story of a Jewish factory owner who was conv.. more
Jul 16, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
First Stage Brilliantly Brings ‘Rudolph’ to Life
First Stage celebrates the 50th anniversary of the beloved stop-motion TV special Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer with a musical retelling that’s fun and inspiring for all ages. more
Dec 1, 2014 6:43 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Tackles The Complete Works of Shakespeare
TheReduced Shakespeare Company’s The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare(abridged) simply refuses to die. So many have tried to kill it in thepast, but it keeps coming back again and again and again and again. Localgroups who have staged the.. more
Nov 10, 2014 8:43 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Dream Cafe Musical at Villa Terrace
KatieO’Regan’s The Dream Cafe Musical makes it to the cozy space ofthe Villa Terrace this month. It’s a drama set in the fictional town ofRhymington...a resort town that could be anywhere. It’s populated by artistsand dreamers. Drama unfolds i.. more
Nov 8, 2014 9:31 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Murder Ballad: A New Musical at Tenth Street Theatre
Thisweek finds a new musical appearing at the Tenth Street Theatre. Originallydebuting last year in New York, Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash’s MurderBallad is described as “a sexy, explosive, new rock musical,” thatexplores complications of .. more
Oct 30, 2014 6:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Improvised Musical Returns
T.I.M.:The Improvised Musical recently tooka trip to New York to perform. Fresh from that road trip, the group returnsthis month for their Halloween show. The performance group features an assemblyof talented improv comics who also happen to b.. more
Oct 23, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Mary Poppins at the Palace Theater
There was recently kind of a weird, little prank involving a faked poster for a new production of the film Mary Poppins as directed by Tim Burton and starring Cate Blanchett. This was, of course, somebody’s idea of a joke. There were evidently nev.. more
Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater