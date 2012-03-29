RSS

Musiq Soulchild

blogimage6852.jpe

<p> After a decade they have little to show for aside from a stiff political album many fans would rather forget and a disposable instrumental album most fans already have, the <strong>Beastie Boys</strong> return to form on <em>Hot Sauce Committe.. more

Mar 29, 2012 8:02 PM On Music

blogimage15382.jpe

Musiq Soulchild's reverence for classic soul singers like Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye made it easy to lump the Philadelphia singer-songwriter into the turn-of-the-century neo-soul movement, but his records have rarely conformed... more

Jul 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6852.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek andman oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, if yo am ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES