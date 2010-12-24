RSS

Musuem Of Wisconsin Art

The holidays invite individuals, family and friends and the odd person in the mall or street, together to create relationships. For whatever period of time, the relationships may generate hope, love and meaning for a routine daily existence. .. more

Dec 24, 2010 6:16 AM Visual Arts

Complexly understated: This describes artist Truman Lowe's sensitive personality and three-dimensional sculptures. The University of Wisconsin-Madison professor spent a few moments discussing his art at his solo exhibition, which recently opened a.. more

Apr 4, 2010 12:44 AM Visual Arts

Each year, about 450 people in Wisconsin become victims of gun violence. To raise awarenes (To find other events-including local Earth Day 2009 events-go to the Daily Dose blog) ,Expresso more

Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

blogimage5075.jpe

“Feel good” even by the generous standards of musical theater, Happy Days: The Happy Days: The Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES