The Mutes

The second floor of Swig was buzzing relatively early. Tickets for a one-evening multi-performance group cabaret had sold slowly until the last couple of days before the show. By the day of the show, the Very Vintage Valentine’s Day had completel.. more

Feb 14, 2011 5:43 AM Theater

Local silent comedy group the M.U.T.E.S will be celebrating the end of its first year at the end of the month. The group, which does entirely silent comedy sketches in the style of old silent film shorts, welcomes Milwaukee audiences for its fir.. more

Apr 5, 2010 12:30 PM Theater

Local silent comedy group The MUTES have developed a rather interesting niche for themselves. The idea of performing silent film-era physical comedy complete with title cards and black and white wardrobe/make-up effects is as clever as it is enj.. more

Feb 10, 2010 9:35 PM Theater

You don’t need to stretch too far to make comparisons between The Cherry Orchard, the final work by playwright Anton Chekhov, and today’s current recession. Set in 1904, it’s the story of a wealthy family forced to make concession,Today more

May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

They marched by the millions to their death during the Holocaust and relatively few resisted. Many Jews were terrorized by Nazi brutality, isolated without hope in a rising tide of anti-Semitism or convi,Film more

Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

  I’m Art Kumbalek and manoh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So you got to be jerking my beefaroni ,Art for Art's Sake more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

