Muzzle Of Bees
Wisconsin Artists Cover Wilco's "Summerteeth"
Sep 3, 2010 1:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Another Night Another Show
Seeing something like 110 shows per year means that I’m seeing about one show every three days. It’s inevitable that I’ll be seeing one on my birthday. Such is the case tonight. Really, there is almost nothing significant about the middle of Mar.. more
Mar 19, 2010 10:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Will Be Well Represented at SXSW This Year
Milwaukee has been an increasingly large presence at the annual South by Southwest music festival, with over a dozen local artists making the trek to Austin, Texas, to perform last year. At this March's festival, Milwaukee looks to be even more vi.. more
Feb 19, 2010 5:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hot Podcast Action
Muzzle of Bees' Ryan Matteson and WMSE's Ryan Schleicher were kind enough to have me on the 22nd edition of their joint podcast this week. As always, the podcast is a treasure trove of great new music recommendations; this installment features lov.. more
Sep 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Muzzle of Bees/91.7 WMSE Podcast
Anybody with even a passive interest in the more rootsy, Americana-leaning arm of indie-rock and folk should be checking out the joint podcast between Muzzle of Bees' Ryan Matteson and 91.7 WMSE's Ryan Schleicher. This week's playlist is particula.. more
Jul 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Discovering Electricity
Discovery World Executive Director Paul Krajniak bristles at the term "museum" w The Prestige ,A&E Feature more
Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani A&E Feature
Muzzle of Bees Shares 1992 Shank Hall Pavement Show
Christmas came a good 11 and a half months early this year: Muzzle of Bees has posted a ridiculously high-quality live recording of Pavement's concert at Shank Hall from June 13, 1992—two months after Slanted and Enchanted came out. That album mak.. more
Jan 22, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Merriweather Post Pavillion Listening Party
Love them or hate them—either position is justifiable—Animal Collective has a Merriweather Post Pavillion ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Blonde, The Brunette, and The Vengeful Redhead
For the second time this season, the Milwaukee Rep is calling on a single actor to carry a The Blonde, The Brunette, and The Vengeful Redhead ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Murderers
Next Act continues its production of one of the few non-holiday-related plays left in the Murderers ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Is That Cadenza Half-Off?
I'm Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain'a? So listen, for the second co Reader's Digest ,Art for Art's Sake more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Glen Brower Is the Better Choice in the 21st District
Voters in Oak Creek and South Milwaukee can choose an Assembly representative,Elections more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections
Art Kumbalek Election Express (10/21)
Come out and meet Art Kumbalek, the famous writer of the Shepherd Express... get an autograph or pick his brain! Also, the Street Team will be present handing out your favorite Shepherd swag! So come out and meet Art Kumbalek at the ,Promot... more
Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Listening Party Overload
I'm not sure if this is a reflection on the interest surrounding Vampire Weekend, the aggressive promotional campaign behind their new album, the growing distance between Milwaukee's East Side and Bay View neighborhoods, the gentrification of the .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Download the Latest Muzzle of Bees/WMSE Podcast
Ryan Schleicher and Ryan Matteson from Muzzle of Bees and WMSE were kind enough to invite me and Steven Hyden from the A.V. Club Milwaukee to sit in on their latest joint podcast. If you've got 55-minutes to spare, it's worth checking out: We shar.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music