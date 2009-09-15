RSS

Mystic Valley Band

blogimage4307.jpe

NPR has posted the entirety of one of the most locally anticipated albums of the year, Volcano Choir's Unmap, the debut album from Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees. Actually, it should probably be credited f.. more

Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2816.jpe

If Conor Oberst must dedicate himself to a band that isn't Bright Eyes, couldn't he at least reunite Desaparecidos? This Mystic Valley Band that he's spent the last couple years with just isn't cutting it, yet Oberst doesn't seem to be getting the.. more

Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage4307.jpe

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage2816.jpe

Grace and Julian, a collaboration between two New York University students, vocalist Grace Weber and pianist Julian Pollack, divide their time between up-tempo jazz pop and sultry adult-contemporary jazz ballads on their self-titled 2007 album. A... more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 31 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES