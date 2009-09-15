Mystic Valley Band
Hear the New Volcano Choir Album
NPR has posted the entirety of one of the most locally anticipated albums of the year, Volcano Choir's Unmap, the debut album from Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees. Actually, it should probably be credited f.. more
Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Conor Oberst's "Outer South" Not So Good
If Conor Oberst must dedicate himself to a band that isn't Bright Eyes, couldn't he at least reunite Desaparecidos? This Mystic Valley Band that he's spent the last couple years with just isn't cutting it, yet Oberst doesn't seem to be getting the.. more
Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Oct. 30 - Nov. 5
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Grace and Julian
Grace and Julian, a collaboration between two New York University students, vocalist Grace Weber and pianist Julian Pollack, divide their time between up-tempo jazz pop and sultry adult-contemporary jazz ballads on their self-titled 2007 album. A... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 31 Comments